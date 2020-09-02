Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bunnings Grid Connect (Tuya) light switches questions
#275650 2-Sep-2020 12:14
Hi team,

 

I'm now fairly deep in the Tuya/Google home path and have run into a couple of scenarios not well catered for.

 

I'd like to have a button which turns off all my smart bulbs in a room, but not actually cut the power, you know using Tuya/Google smarts. Potentially reset them to a default as well - warm white at 70% say, so when they come on, thats what it defaults to.

 

Voice control is cool - but sometimes a button is better.

 

So, I'm looking at these: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-quad-gang-touch-light-switch_p0161015

 

Essentially smart light swtiches.

 

Has anyone got one, and can I have them setup so they don't actually do anything physically, but either run a scene in Tuya/Google home to perform the action.

  #2555578 2-Sep-2020 12:46
I'm hacking all Tuya gear with Tasmota so they aren't phoning home.

 

 - https://github.com/arendst/Tasmota/

 

I can then have full local control via Home Assistant.




  #2555596 2-Sep-2020 13:14
The automation in the deta skinned tuya app is limited quite a bit. I would suggest using the brilliant smart one because it has IFTTT integration and seems to have a better automation area. That might be because its based on a newer tuya version but it seems all around a better app.

 

The generic tuya one on the store seems older, and the smart life one lost IFTTT and then got it back so who knows if they will keep it, whereas briliantsmart have it on their boxes and also they have said they are keeping it around.




Richard rich.ms

  #2555659 2-Sep-2020 13:38
It looks like they should be able to run on the Smart Life app in which case a "Tap-to-Run" automation could do what you are after. "Tap to Run" is under the Smart tab on the Smart Life app. I have a switch set up to turn on and off multiple lights from a single switch. It has a sort of if this then that functionality that's based on device status. As in if this smart switch status is 'on' then turn that device 'on/off' then you can add multiple devices to the same smart switch status and if a bulb is dimmable you can choose the brightness percentage. I haven't tried the Deta app or Brilliant so not too sure about those but if they are based on the Smart Life app then it might be possible with them too.



  #2555685 2-Sep-2020 14:31
I'm using the Tuya app (same as smartlife) - not the reskinned Grid-connect one as I found the same thing - too limited, and I have several other Tuya devices.

 

Thanks for the feedback so far.

 

The question I am specifically asking is:

 

Those light switches - can I disable the physical switching off and on of the light?

 

I know I can setup additional automation off the switch press - thats exactly what I'm after.

  #2555722 2-Sep-2020 15:14
The short answer is yes the switch can be wired for power but not connected to a physical light fitting allowing you to control other devices via the app. I've seem a tutorial where this is a work around for a 2 way light switch for smart switches where one is physically connected to the light and the other is powered only and connected by Wi-Fi. When one switch is turned on/off a "Tap-to-Run" turns the other switch on/off at the same time.  It would be a similar concept. 

  #2555723 2-Sep-2020 15:16
Perfect!

 

That's exactly what I'm after - thank you.

  #2555725 2-Sep-2020 15:20
@openmedia - from what I've read a lot of them can no longer be flashed with tasmota due to tuya updating firmware locking them down.

 

Happy to try OTA stuff, but not keen to get into disassembling lightbulbs and soldering onto boards.

 

  #2555750 2-Sep-2020 15:51
I've found the brilliant power plugs at Bunnings are easy to hack.




  #2555752 2-Sep-2020 15:56
Over the air using tuyaconvert, or direct connecting to the board?

  #2555787 2-Sep-2020 16:28
tuyaconvert via a raspi.




  #2555794 2-Sep-2020 16:43
All of mine are running the 3.3.30 firmware which seems to be the doesn't work with tuyaconvert anymore.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/tasmota/comments/ibgzm8/advice_for_easy_to_open_e26_bulbs/

 

https://github.com/ct-Open-Source/tuya-convert/issues/483

 

I'm going to keep an eye on it but tuya cloud appears to be working ok so far.

  #2555814 2-Sep-2020 17:14
Mine did a software update which made them not work with tuyaconvert when I used with the app, and have a stupid 3 pointed screw holding them closed.

 

The arlec controls in the app have acceptable usage history so I am using them with that at the moment. i want to open them up and bypass the relay because I ahve already almost had an accident when alexa thought I said turn off tropical aquarium rather than turn off tropical aquarium light.




  #2952783 9-Aug-2022 23:03
I thought I would reply for others reading over this thread and getting excited that these DETA devices could be reflashed.

 

A lot has changed since 2020!

 

 

 

More of these devices are no longer using chips like the 8266 TYWE2S and are instead using a different kind (like the WB2S) which cannot be easily reflashed.

 

 

 

There are videos I have found online about opening some of these DETA/Arlec products, and then you would proceed by replacing the chip.

 

But obviously that is a risk opening a mains voltage device.

