Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Assistant Thread
hairy1

3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#278498 19-Oct-2020 17:25
Send private message

I thought some GZ'ers might like to share their Home Assistant set ups and use cases.

 

I have been dabbling with Home Assistant for a while now and it has come a very long way. It's not for mainstream yet however the frustration levels have definitely dropped significantly over the last 12 months.

 

I have the following integrations in my set up:

 

  • Konnected burgler alarm
  • Smart lock front door
  • Heaps of LED light strips (I think I have some sort of addiction problem with this...)
  • A few Shelly's behind switches
  • Person tracking with Life360
  • Smart Garage door with OpenGarage
  • Camera integration via Blue Iris and AI detection with Deepstack (best thing ever)
  • Time to and from work from Google
  • Smart Heat pump via SmartIR and Broadlink
  • 433 MHz RFlink

Plus more probably.

 

The best integration is the heat pump....




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Chippo
129 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2587902 19-Oct-2020 17:59
Send private message

My favourite integration isn't an integration at all - I'm using RESTful to pull the current state from my Zappi EVSE. That gives me the current power draw and solar generation for the house, as well as charging speed for my Electric Car.

 

The Zappi automatically adjusts how fast it charges the car to match spare capacity of the solar - but this lets me go just the extra step further and turn on / off other devices in the house where there's spare capacity. Also to change the colour of a few LiFX Lights to show that there's excess power available if you need to run the dishwasher etc.

 

I'm also running deCONZ for my Zigbee network

 

  • deCONZ Docker Container + Home Assistant Integration
  • Philips Hue Outdoor Bulbs
  • Xiaomi Door / Window Sensors
  • Xiaomi Temperature / Humidity Sensors

Other basic integrations:

 

  • Brother Printer (Toner Status)
  • Daikin Heatpumps
  • Denon Receiver
  • VMware Lab Status (Can also shut it down overnight)
  • Google Chromecasts
  • iPhone (For Location Tracking)
  • Apple Homekit (For Siri Control)
  • iSmartGate Garage Door Opener
  • LiFX Light Bulbs
  • Nanoleaf Panels
  • Plex
  • Ring (Doorbell & Security Cameras)
  • Samsung & LG TVs
  • Solaredge Solar Panels
  • Spotify
  • TP Link Power Switches
  • Unifi (Presence Detection & Bandwidth Graphs)
  • Volkswagen (Car Status Tracking & Remote Climate Control)
  • myenergi (Car Charging & Energy Monitoring)
  • Netatmo (Temperature, CO2, Rain)
  • Rollease Automate (Blinds)

I'm still waiting very patiently for my Konnected pro to arrive. Very soon hopefully!

 

My favourite Automations are:

 

  • Close the blinds in the Family Room based on the Azimuth and Elevation of the sun
  • Turn on / Off the Air Conditioning based on the average temperature throughout the house or if any doors and windows are open
  • Clone the temperature across multiple Heat Pumps so they aren't accidentally fighting against each other

 

 

A couple of tips for newbies!

 

  • If you haven't found Microsoft's Visual Studio Code yet - it makes yaml an awful lot easier
  • Don't argue, just use Docker
  • Switch to a Mariadb sooner rather than later. It's SOO much faster than then built-in sqlite
  • "Choose" got added to native Automations in a recent release. It's like Case statements for the programmers out there

 




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
mattenz
190 posts

Master Geek


  #2587967 19-Oct-2020 18:55
Send private message

I'm just kind of starting out, mainly got a few TP-Link smart switches, temperature sensors, and a Valetudo vacuum. Running in Docker under Unraid, MariaDB was definitely a performance improver (and good for using the data down the line).

 


Really hoping to get more PoE stuff going, but that's a bit niche, so there will be abit of DIY.

dt

dt
1152 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2587973 19-Oct-2020 19:05
Send private message

hairy1:

 

  • Camera integration via Blue Iris and AI detection with Deepstack (best thing ever)

 

 

 

I watched a setup vid of this a few weeks ago, really looking forward to my new POE cameras to arrive so I can give it a crack because it looks frikken amazing ! 



hairy1

3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587980 19-Oct-2020 19:29
Send private message

dt:

hairy1:



  • Camera integration via Blue Iris and AI detection with Deepstack (best thing ever)



 


I watched a setup vid of this a few weeks ago, really looking forward to my new POE cameras to arrive so I can give it a crack because it looks frikken amazing ! 



I am using a DeepQuest custom component in HACS so this avoids having to use the PC based app that The Hook Up video is using. Let me know if you get stuck.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

hairy1

3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587981 19-Oct-2020 19:30
Send private message

Also... Node-red is great for automations. Very intuitive.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Killerkiwi2005
374 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2588009 19-Oct-2020 21:16
Send private message

Setup for my cousin with visual disability

Amazon echo
Zigbee light switches
Fujitsu aircon
Garage door opener
Tv control
Sky control / irb hub
Ifttt / sms to control garage door

Gotchas... 5g wifi alot of devices dont like it
Sometimes suppliers will upgade there apps/firmware and the alexa connections will break

davidcole
6013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2588014 19-Oct-2020 21:31
Send private message

Killerkiwi2005: Setup for my cousin with visual disability

Amazon echo
Zigbee light switches
Fujitsu aircon
Garage door opener
Tv control
Sky control / irb hub
Ifttt / sms to control garage door

Gotchas... 5g wifi alot of devices dont like it
Sometimes suppliers will upgade there apps/firmware and the alexa connections will break




 

another huge gotcha -  more an issue when your whole house is vm rolled, is devices using the internet.   Avoid it if you can and look for local controllable devices.   If you can shut off your internet and still run your house, this is the IMO, goal.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2588019 19-Oct-2020 21:41
Send private message

hairy1:

 

  • Heaps of LED light strips (I think I have some sort of addiction problem with this...)

 

 

 

Put some on the outside and you've got xmas sorted.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

hairy1

3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2588025 19-Oct-2020 21:59
Send private message

I guess it will complement the 70 odd metres that are already out there.... Hehe




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2588028 19-Oct-2020 22:04
Send private message

I left some of mine up from last year, and they've gone rusty.

 

Must turn them back on and see if they still work.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Loudsilvereel
11 posts

Geek


  #2591963 26-Oct-2020 09:46
Send private message

I’ve been growing my Home Assistant setup since starting it this year.

 

Previously I was doing most smart home things via HomeBridge for HomeKit, and a few off the shelf integrations with Alexa (e.g. Philips Hue)

 

HomeKit was just way too restrictive for custom automations, so I moved to Home Assistant.

 

Home Assistant set up now:

 

  • Running on Raspberry Pi 4
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries heat pump by serial data to MQTT over WiFi
  • Philips Hue Lights
  • Sonoff Basic with Tasmota for some kitchen lights and an outdoor spotlight (relay)
  • Sonoff LV with Tasmota for Garage door opening and status
  • ESP-01 with Tasmota and a custom PWM driver for brightness control of some generic 12v led garden lights
  • Zigbee2MQTT on CC2531 stick for some bulbs, window/door contact sensors, buttons, PIR, and temp/humidity sensors.
  • Wemos D1 with Tasmota for a microswitch to see if my front door dumb deadbolt is locked
  • Shelly 1 on a couple of towel rails
  • Shelly 1 to convert a generic motion spotlight to a ‘smart’ one by decoupling the light from the sensor
  • Shelly1PM on my hot water and heat pumps to measure the power usage
  • Read HRV status from serial data to MQTT (work in progress using Chimera’s instructions)
  • Logitech Harmony Hub for living room tv, media etc
  • Camera feeds and motion events from BlueIris to display on dashboard and send push notifications
  • Optical pulse counter on the power revenue meter for kWh data via ESPHome
  • PZEM by current clamp on the incoming power (Power, Power Factor, Voltage)
  • Bunnings Arlec wifi smart socket with power metering (TUYA) on the Dryer
  • ASUS RT56 router integration for some presence detection and stats
  • Sony Bravia TV Integration
  • Some WLED (aircookie) controlled addressable LED strips
  • InfluxDB and Grafana for graphs / dashboards
  • HomeKit Bridge to bring everything back to HomeKit for Siri control (phones and HomePod)

Getting waaay too carried away with this, it’s got me hooked.

 

 

 

Louis

joemate
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2592010 26-Oct-2020 13:31
Send private message

After ~2 years of HA, here's a list of the devices, integrations and addons I am using:

 

My HA is running on proxmox, hosted on my IBM x3550 M4 server.

 

  • Garadget to control and monitor the garage door

     

    • 10 minutes open garage reminder + IPcam snapshot alert to Telegaram
  • a lot of IKEA tradfri bulbs
  • 4 Xiaomi RGB bulbs
  • Xiaomi LED strip
  • Nanoleaf
  • PWS, capturing packages with weewx and feeding HA via MQTT

     

    • wind and temperature alerts via Telegram
  • multiple noname 5v LED strips controlled by WLED
  • 7 xiaomi BLE flora sensors - communicating with 2 ESP32's
  • 2x Sonoff basic
  • 4x xiaomi push buttons (round)
  • 4x Tradfri remotes (5 button)
  • deconz zigbee usb stick
  • multiple xiaomi window/door sensors
  • multiple xiaomi motion sensors
  • xiaomi vacuum gen1 running Valetudo
  • influxdb/grafana
  • AdGuard integration (running in a separate CT)
  • my own waste sensor based on the scrape platform
  • hikvision NVR integration
  • ESP home

     

    • xiaomi flora
    • heat pump
    • multiple temp and humidity sensors
  • geonet integration
  • Goldair Climate integration
  • Google cast integration

     

    • audio alerts on door/window open and the A/C is on
    • doorbell
  • MQTT
  • PLEX integration
  • Scheduler integration - I think is the most discussed and developed integration during the last week. HA really needs this integrated
  • Speedtest
  • Unifi integration - to monitor my two APs
  • HACS
  • BWAlarm
  • a bunch of cards to improve the lovelace experience

To do:

 

  • solenoids and sprinkler system
  • Bunnings DETA switches and downlights, in case it can be flashed with Tuya Convert - if not, it is FTDI time (again)
  • eventually some xmas LED show - pending WAF
  • find out if the mitre-10 Orbit bulbs (ex iGlo) are flashable with any custom firmware

prob
221 posts

Master Geek


  #2626635 25-Dec-2020 09:00
Send private message

How difficult is it to connect the house power to a PZEM current clamp ? I assume I will need help from an electrician ?

 

Merry Christmas !

Loudsilvereel
11 posts

Geek


  #2626640 25-Dec-2020 09:22
Send private message

prob:

How difficult is it to connect the house power to a PZEM current clamp ? I assume I will need help from an electrician ?


Merry Christmas !



It’s probably not a straight answer.
You could have an already built box with the PZEM’s 230v wiring completed and fitted with a standard plug, and just plug it into an extension lead. The making of box is probably subject to some rules.
The current clamp itself can be clipped on to the main phase wire without touching anything live.


prob
221 posts

Master Geek


  #2626773 26-Dec-2020 08:21
Send private message

Loudsilvereel:
prob:

 

How difficult is it to connect the house power to a PZEM current clamp ? I assume I will need help from an electrician ?

 

 

 

Merry Christmas !

 



It’s probably not a straight answer.
You could have an already built box with the PZEM’s 230v wiring completed and fitted with a standard plug, and just plug it into an extension lead. The making of box is probably subject to some rules.
The current clamp itself can be clipped on to the main phase wire without touching anything live.

 

Thanks for that. Was thinking of monitoring household use rather than via extension lead.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright