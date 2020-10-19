I thought some GZ'ers might like to share their Home Assistant set ups and use cases.
I have been dabbling with Home Assistant for a while now and it has come a very long way. It's not for mainstream yet however the frustration levels have definitely dropped significantly over the last 12 months.
I have the following integrations in my set up:
- Konnected burgler alarm
- Smart lock front door
- Heaps of LED light strips (I think I have some sort of addiction problem with this...)
- A few Shelly's behind switches
- Person tracking with Life360
- Smart Garage door with OpenGarage
- Camera integration via Blue Iris and AI detection with Deepstack (best thing ever)
- Time to and from work from Google
- Smart Heat pump via SmartIR and Broadlink
- 433 MHz RFlink
Plus more probably.
The best integration is the heat pump....