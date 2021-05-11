Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Assistant / Hass.io 2021

mdf

mdf

3078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#285700 11-May-2021 11:51
Send private message

I've been using Home Assistant for a few years, primarily with Zigbee devices and Zigbee2mqtt. It's probably been a year or so since I last dived into configs and set up. But I got a couple of new devices and so put aside a day for setup since I knew I would need quite a bit of trial and error with MQTT message syntaxes and YAML spacing before it would all work as intended.

 

*Super* pleasantly surprised to see how much more user friendly everything is in the current version of Hass.io. I was able to both do all my Zigbee config and automation scripting from the GUI, almost no faffing about with code. Appreciate I am probably very late to the party on this, but it really feels like it has come a long way in the last few versions in terms of user friendliness. 

Create new topic
gcorgnet
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2705943 11-May-2021 13:10
Send private message

HA is dope! I love it so much and it has come such a long way!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
catdog
87 posts

Master Geek


  #2705966 11-May-2021 14:15
Send private message

What are you using as your MQTT broker for Zigbee2mqtt?  My HA auto-updated the Mosquitto MQTT broker to v5.1.1, which caused some light switches in my house to turn themselves off intermittently/randomly.  The family was not impressed!  It took me a while to debug what was going on (I was blaming the light switches without realizing the auto-update had occurred) and revert back to the older version.  The worst part is that it looks like the issue has still not been resolved after 2+ months of being broken.

 

While I love HA, I think it still has a long way to go to make it user friendly compared to some of the other (less flexible) commercial alternatives.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2706079 11-May-2021 15:01
Send private message

mdf:

 

almost no faffing about with code. 

 

 

It wasn't even "code" though right?! Just stupid bullocks YAML that if you stuff up one indent and that's it. If you haven't already, install the Node-RED add-on and you can do all your automations within Node-RED and have an even easier time doing complex links/logic between devices.

 

But yea, HA rocks. It works so well now I'm even setting it up for my boomer parents.



openmedia
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2706177 11-May-2021 16:48
Send private message

catdog:

 

What are you using as your MQTT broker for Zigbee2mqtt?  My HA auto-updated the Mosquitto MQTT broker to v5.1.1, which caused some light switches in my house to turn themselves off intermittently/randomly.  The family was not impressed!  It took me a while to debug what was going on (I was blaming the light switches without realizing the auto-update had occurred) and revert back to the older version.  The worst part is that it looks like the issue has still not been resolved after 2+ months of being broken.

 

While I love HA, I think it still has a long way to go to make it user friendly compared to some of the other (less flexible) commercial alternatives.

 

 

I've had some odd issues with services randomly turning on as well. I'm using a container version

 

mosquitto version 1.6.12





Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

huckster
551 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#2706282 11-May-2021 20:23
Send private message

catdog:

 

What are you using as your MQTT broker for Zigbee2mqtt?  My HA auto-updated the Mosquitto MQTT broker to v5.1.1, which caused some light switches in my house to turn themselves off intermittently/randomly.  The family was not impressed!  It took me a while to debug what was going on (I was blaming the light switches without realizing the auto-update had occurred) and revert back to the older version.  The worst part is that it looks like the issue has still not been resolved after 2+ months of being broken.

 

While I love HA, I think it still has a long way to go to make it user friendly compared to some of the other (less flexible) commercial alternatives.

 

 

Hit this when I did an upgrade, but rolled back to 5.1.

 

Have a similar issue with Unifi Controller stopping me from moving forward with that.

 

I like the ability to take snapshots and rollback :-)

 

 

openmedia
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2706331 12-May-2021 02:13
Send private message

I'm running mosquitto in a container via podman so in theory I can roll back to a different tag.

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

mulac
128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2706636 12-May-2021 16:29
Send private message

Not directly answering your question, but I migrated from Zigbee2MQTT to ZHA a little while ago, and have had no issues since then. It's a very clean integration if you have a supported coordinator

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 