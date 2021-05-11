I've been using Home Assistant for a few years, primarily with Zigbee devices and Zigbee2mqtt. It's probably been a year or so since I last dived into configs and set up. But I got a couple of new devices and so put aside a day for setup since I knew I would need quite a bit of trial and error with MQTT message syntaxes and YAML spacing before it would all work as intended.

*Super* pleasantly surprised to see how much more user friendly everything is in the current version of Hass.io. I was able to both do all my Zigbee config and automation scripting from the GUI, almost no faffing about with code. Appreciate I am probably very late to the party on this, but it really feels like it has come a long way in the last few versions in terms of user friendliness.