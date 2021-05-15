Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Security Suggestions
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#285756 15-May-2021 12:23
I have finally cancelled my Morepork with ADT (I knew when they purchased from Spark that all they wanted was the customer list, and then they would dump Morepork) and are thinking about installing my own security system. I would want something like the Morepork that will let me monitor from anywhere. What would be missing would be the need to have some form of wireless connection eg text messaging, though I have thought about having system write messages to Google Drive or Dropbox and have my cellphone pick it up and alert me.

 

Any suggestions of off the shelf systems that I could start small and add to it as I go. Interested in any advice on receiving alerts and sending commands how that can be achieved. How have others handled this

 

I doubt that any of my Morepork devices will be of much use. I noticed today that the Morepork app on my phone disconnected itself and will not allow me to use it. Bit disconcerting as I only paid the latest month on Thursday and cancelled on Friday but just to get away from ADT its probably worth it.




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

 1 | 2
technician14
98 posts

Master Geek


  #2708030 15-May-2021 19:24
The dsc neo system and arrowhead alarms are popular and easy to add pirs, door Reed's, smokes etc theres a Communicators on both systems with phone apps, both self monitoring

Morepork alarms are adt owned not spark and the morepork devices cant be used with other systems they use a different frequency

timbosan
1956 posts

Uber Geek


  #2708035 15-May-2021 20:07
Hi, same situation here - cancelled my MorePork system a few months back.  I have been told (cannot remember who) that Morepork can be used as an offline system, so can monitor the house and sound an alarm, but unless you have an external siren it's not much use.  Apparently it's just standard Z-Wave (plus? I think?) as well if that helps.

I went with Eufy, it's wireless (some people like that, some don't and prefer wired PIR sensors etc.), no subscriptions, and easily available in NZ.  Other benefits I found (to me, YMMV of course):

* Indoor cameras are way better quality than MorePork and way cheaper. Under $100 for a 2K Wifi
* Indoor cameras don't need a homebase
* Alarm 'pack' available with HomeBase 2, PIR, door sensors
* Doorbell Camera available (I have one, find it excellent, no false notifications, person detection works great)
* External cameras available
* HomeKit compatiable (well, some parts are)
* RTSP
* App have good alarm 'support' with just a Homebase and a camera - the Homebase acts as a siren
* Rich notifications via Eufy app

Note that Eufy does have some very strange ideas though - the indoor cameras are Wifi and record to micro-SD cards (or RTSP) but the external cameras and the Video Doorbell need a HomeBase which has its own storage. The indoor and outdoor cameras are HomeKit compatible but the doorbell and alarm are not. It's like the have different teams with different ideas working on similar products.

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2708038 15-May-2021 20:17
technician14: The dsc neo system and arrowhead alarms are popular and easy to add pirs, door Reed's, smokes etc theres a Communicators on both systems with phone apps, both self monitoring

Morepork alarms are adt owned not spark and the morepork devices cant be used with other systems they use a different frequency

They were owned by Spark who when the new CEO arrived they sold it to ADT




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 



neb

neb
6632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2708253 16-May-2021 21:47
I've heard lots of good things about AAS (Arrowhead), and they can push events out to an external server from which you can react to them in any way you want. Once the Casa rewiring is complete I'll play with some server software to deal with alarm events and post it somewhere public...

rogercruse
612 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2708281 17-May-2021 07:06
Before you go down the 'built-it-yourself' route you might want to check what the Big-Tech companies (aka FANGAM - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet(Google), Apple, Microsoft) are offering.

 

For example, http://Ring.com now owned by Amazon, not only provide video doorbells & security cameras but now incorporate other sensors to deliver an integrated alarm system. Not the cheapest solution and some products aren't available in New Zealand at the moment but something I'm sure they are working on.

 

Its also worth noting that products from one Big-Tech company won't automatically work with another Big-Tech. This is deliberate. So, you may have already chosen by your choice of your mobile phone which of the companies you might want to start with.   

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2708321 17-May-2021 09:41
Thanks and I am already a Google Home so would want to look at Nest Products. Its a pain that all the retail stores heavily promote Amazon Ring stuff and few have Google. I have noticed that ADT quickly terminated my access the same day I rang and I noticed the Morepork app removed my name and password and basically removed me from their system. I expected that but as it still has a month to go as I pay monthly a bit rude but I am happy just to get away from them. I had bad experience with ADT years back so when Morepork  was offered by Spark  I decided to give it a try.  It worked well with Spark and the staff were most helpful when I wanted to install Z-wave items. Anyway the system still works fine obviously the cameras wont record and upload to offsite and I don't have remote arm/disarm or notify me of alerts etc but it will at least allow me to investigate alternatives.

 

rogercruse:

 

Before you go down the 'built-it-yourself' route you might want to check what the Big-Tech companies (aka FANGAM - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet(Google), Apple, Microsoft) are offering.

 

For example, http://Ring.com now owned by Amazon, not only provide video doorbells & security cameras but now incorporate other sensors to deliver an integrated alarm system. Not the cheapest solution and some products aren't available in New Zealand at the moment but something I'm sure they are working on.

 

Its also worth noting that products from one Big-Tech company won't automatically work with another Big-Tech. This is deliberate. So, you may have already chosen by your choice of your mobile phone which of the companies you might want to start with.   

 




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2709618 19-May-2021 13:29
rogercruse:

 

For example, http://Ring.com now owned by Amazon, not only provide video doorbells & security cameras but now incorporate other sensors to deliver an integrated alarm system. Not the cheapest solution and some products aren't available in New Zealand at the moment but something I'm sure they are working on.

 

 

Why I won't be installing Ring.

 

Amazon’s Ring is the largest civilian surveillance network the US has ever seen.

 

US-specific issue at the moment, but concerning nonetheless.



ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709659 19-May-2021 14:36
Just about everything about Amazon turns me off. I have the way he had tried to behind rugged only source Ford books. If a seller of books does well Again so try to buy them. Read Shaun Bythels (sp) book and how he's finally stopped using them. I hated that IMDb wear a great site for movie information Again nuts it and it is now just a front door to Amazon. Same with Goodreads great site to discuss books Amazon buys and now it is just a place to buy books from Amazon. Now today it is announced that Again want to buy MGM for 9 billion. Just imagine him owning all that back catalogue of really great movies. Tine to call a stop




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

neb

neb
6632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2709885 19-May-2021 22:25
I have the way he had tried to behind rugged only source Ford books.


Obstreperous wombat missed fishing insert the differential quotidian.

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709893 19-May-2021 23:25
Apologies. I could not seem to edit message. I was trying to say I hated the way he wanted to be the only book Seller. He just buys other booksellers.




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

cunningdavid
45 posts

Geek


  #2853561 19-Jan-2022 15:44
I'm also considering ditching Morepork and replacing the alarm system. I'd like to have:

 

- Video doorbell

 

- Motion detectors

 

- Door entry sensor

 

The Eufy system is a potention option. I was wondering ronw, how has your exprience been with them?

 

I'd prefer to avoid batteries and use the wired video doorbell, but see that it uses local storage on the device. Surely a burglar would just rip off the doorbell and make off with it and the recordings?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

timbosan
1956 posts

Uber Geek


  #2853635 19-Jan-2022 16:52
cunningdavid:

 

I'm also considering ditching Morepork and replacing the alarm system. I'd like to have:

 

- Video doorbell

 

- Motion detectors

 

- Door entry sensor

 

The Eufy system is a potention option. I was wondering ronw, how has your exprience been with them?

 

I'd prefer to avoid batteries and use the wired video doorbell, but see that it uses local storage on the device. Surely a burglar would just rip off the doorbell and make off with it and the recordings?

 

Thanks in advance.

 



For the wireless doorbell the footage is stored on the indoor unit, so even if they ripped it off they would be on camera (I also have another, separate, PoE camera system that covers the entrance BTW).  Also they are screwed in very well, and the doorbell itself is 'locked' to the bracket and needs a special tool to remove it.

Eufy do offer a 'security' system which includes an alarm panel and door / window sensors.  The guess the first decision you need to make is do you want to go wired or wireless?  Benefits both ways.  Also do you want your camera system integrated into your security system.  And smoke alarms too.  Only way to do that is Nest I think (not an option I would even look at).

If you go HomeAssistant / HomeBridge / etc. then you can combine different vendors into one system and it doesn't really matter too much.

FYI there is another thread on smart smoke alarms that is current  Smart smoke/heat detector systems (geekzone.co.nz) 

dvsdave
23 posts

Geek


  #2853713 19-Jan-2022 17:53
I just returned a eufy system as when installed there was wifi interference (I think that's what it was as it worked fine ont the kitchen bench ) I couldn't resolve. YMMV

cunningdavid
45 posts

Geek


  #2853984 20-Jan-2022 11:59
timbosan:

 

For the wireless doorbell the footage is stored on the indoor unit, so even if they ripped it off they would be on camera (I also have another, separate, PoE camera system that covers the entrance BTW).  Also they are screwed in very well, and the doorbell itself is 'locked' to the bracket and needs a special tool to remove it.

Eufy do offer a 'security' system which includes an alarm panel and door / window sensors.  The guess the first decision you need to make is do you want to go wired or wireless?  Benefits both ways.  Also do you want your camera system integrated into your security system.  And smoke alarms too.  Only way to do that is Nest I think (not an option I would even look at).

If you go HomeAssistant / HomeBridge / etc. then you can combine different vendors into one system and it doesn't really matter too much.

FYI there is another thread on smart smoke alarms that is current  Smart smoke/heat detector systems (geekzone.co.nz) 

 

 

 

 

The Eufy web page for the video doorbell says that the wired version uses local storage, whereas the two wireless doorbells store on the Homebase. I would prefer to use the wired option as the fewer batteries the better IMO, but I would be a bit worried about any serious burglar making off with it.

 

https://myeufy.co.nz/eufy-security-video-doorbell/

 

 

 

I didn't notice a smoke alarm option for Eufy. Would you have a link for that?

timbosan
1956 posts

Uber Geek


  #2854217 20-Jan-2022 15:39
cunningdavid:

 

timbosan:

 

For the wireless doorbell the footage is stored on the indoor unit, so even if they ripped it off they would be on camera (I also have another, separate, PoE camera system that covers the entrance BTW).  Also they are screwed in very well, and the doorbell itself is 'locked' to the bracket and needs a special tool to remove it.

Eufy do offer a 'security' system which includes an alarm panel and door / window sensors.  The guess the first decision you need to make is do you want to go wired or wireless?  Benefits both ways.  Also do you want your camera system integrated into your security system.  And smoke alarms too.  Only way to do that is Nest I think (not an option I would even look at).

If you go HomeAssistant / HomeBridge / etc. then you can combine different vendors into one system and it doesn't really matter too much.

FYI there is another thread on smart smoke alarms that is current  Smart smoke/heat detector systems (geekzone.co.nz) 

 

 

The Eufy web page for the video doorbell says that the wired version uses local storage, whereas the two wireless doorbells store on the Homebase. I would prefer to use the wired option as the fewer batteries the better IMO, but I would be a bit worried about any serious burglar making off with it.

 

https://myeufy.co.nz/eufy-security-video-doorbell/

 

I didn't notice a smoke alarm option for Eufy. Would you have a link for that?

 



The battery in the wireless unit is rechargeable - you just take it off every so often (every few months) and charge it via USB. Takes a few hours.  Unless you have compatible wiring already outside I recommend the wireless.

Sorry I didn't mean Eufy has a smoke alarm - they don't that I have seen.  I have Nest Protect units - the thread I linked to was about smart smoke detectors generally.

