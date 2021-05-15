I have finally cancelled my Morepork with ADT (I knew when they purchased from Spark that all they wanted was the customer list, and then they would dump Morepork) and are thinking about installing my own security system. I would want something like the Morepork that will let me monitor from anywhere. What would be missing would be the need to have some form of wireless connection eg text messaging, though I have thought about having system write messages to Google Drive or Dropbox and have my cellphone pick it up and alert me.

Any suggestions of off the shelf systems that I could start small and add to it as I go. Interested in any advice on receiving alerts and sending commands how that can be achieved. How have others handled this

I doubt that any of my Morepork devices will be of much use. I noticed today that the Morepork app on my phone disconnected itself and will not allow me to use it. Bit disconcerting as I only paid the latest month on Thursday and cancelled on Friday but just to get away from ADT its probably worth it.