Now I have your attention with an interesting subject title...
I use a wifi controlled switch to turn on & off my electric blanket. Saves wandering down to the other end of the house every night. It is just an ordinary electric blanket with a manual 3 heat settings controller. I just leave it turned on at the controller & switch the wifi switch on & off.
It's getting a bit old. My wife wants to buy me a more upmarket electric blanket. One with 9 heat settings & a timer. I don't think this is going to work out too good. It might be OK if the blanket remembers the heat settings after the AC power has gone off & on...
It is a Jason Multi-Zone Electric Blanket from Bed Bath & Beyond. Anyone got one of these to report the behavior of the controller when switching the wall AC power on and off?
Thanks, Peter.