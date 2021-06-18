davidcole: What does the goldair one use for smarts...and do you need yet another app for it? A non smart one coul dbe controlled via plugs, but that means it has to stay set to a temperature and have it's power turned off......a little risky in my mind else i would have done it as well

I'm happy enough to take this risk, especially given our nice but otherwise dumb blanket has a setting (as with many other models) that turns off the blanket after a relatively short period of time if left on.

In Google Home, changing the wifi switch to a different device like a 'fan' also allows it to be turned on/off at a set time or in x number of minutes - so, for example, I can say 'turn off blanket in 10 minutes.

Given all this, I've never missed being able to control the heat settings (and just leave it set to highest - ours heats in 5-10 minutes, so a simple 'Hey Google, bed time' turns on the appropriate lights and blanket switches not long before we got to bed).

One thing that was frustrating prior was we had both sides on the single switch, so if one of us went to bed earlier or wanted it left on longer it was a bit of pain to coordinate - this was solved by moving to a wifi multi-box ('blankets' should turn on both; [person's name] blanket' that individual one, but going by how well Google understands us it can be hit-and-miss!).

Have to say this has been a life-changer (in a minor way!) - most evenings we hang out in an external HT room and it was a real hassle going back and forward just to switch the blanket on...