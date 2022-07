Thanks everyone for the suggestions. As I am a real novice at Linux I decided to do the following...............



Boot the Nuc from a linux live usb stick.

Install Balena Etcher

Use Balena Etcher to install HA image from another usb stick onto the drive of the NUC.

This proceeded until about the 23% mark at which stage the nuc froze. After rebooting to linux again I now have the following (Hoodisk is the ssd of the NUC)

File System, Hoodisk SSD268MB volume, Hoodisk SSD hasos data, HoodiskSSD hasos kernal, Hoodisk SSD hasos overlay.

Needless to say, it wont boot from this drive. When I was setting up Etcher the ssd was hidden and Etcher asked if I really wanted to write to the system disk.

How can I start afresh with a clean formated ssd that will let Etcher install the HAOS to it?

Many thanks again.