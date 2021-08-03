A lot of wifi switches have a set of inputs so wired switches can be connected for manual control, if you are wanting 2 or more manual switches the wiring becomes a bit more complicated.

Voice controls - most do Google or Alexa, some do homekit as well, there are also Zigbee and Z-wave, you will need to do a bit of thinking on the path you want to proceed down.

As far as recommending a particular switch, I won't as not many are approved for use in NZ, as there may be some changes to the wiring, it would be in your best interests to talk to your electrician, you could give it a go yourself, but 2 way or even 3 way light switching is out of the realm of most DIYers and there are things like electric shocks and fires if you don't get it right.

There are also things to consider, is there a neutral available at the switch you want to replace? Most need them, some don't.