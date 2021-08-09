aucklander:

OK,

firstly - I feel my install will protect the gel-coated strip IP65 very well, it will be in an aluminium channel with opaque plastic cover. the channel is installed in a recess cut into the bottom part of the handrail. Once in there, the plastic cover will be flush with the underside of the timber, the idea was not to see the light directly even if you sit on a chair. Water will not get to the channel unless you direct a hose upwards into it and even then there are small chances that some water will get inside the channel. If that happens, the strip is "on top", water will get to the bottom, onto the pvc cover.

Will size the power wiring based on 18W/m and also use suitable fuses. That leads to 720W (30A @ 24V) which is the actual maximum power rating of the supply I have because this was the strating point (I expected 18W/m too). Based on the readings and testing I did so far, realistically I expect it to use no more than 400W at the maximum (10W/m). But will size everything for 18W/m just in case a different controller will be used in the future, capable of making the strips light up brighter. This sorts out the power to the amplifiers, which will be in a "star" configuration as per my sketch.

Questions:

[1]

The plan is to have the strips and amplifiers "in series", like strip-amplifier-strip-amplifier-strip... etc..., with each amplifier getting its own power injection from the "star" wiring as per above. I will need a 5-core cable from the controller to the first amplifier and strip, from there the strips connect to each other through the amplifiers, no need to run 5-core cable. Is this 5-core cable subject to any sizing, considering there is no strip directly connected to the controller? I have 10m of 18AWG 5-core cable which I was planning to use for this purpose (this was the thickest I could get). Might need longer, depending on where I decide to install the cabinet housing the power supply, controller, fuses - which will be in the garage (indoors).

[2]

If the 5-core cable has to run in a "star" configuration same as the power supplies to amplifiers, do I just splice this "signal" in 4 or 5 branches as needed, at the controller? Is this signal of a digital nature, or analogue? If it is analogue then it would be recommended to try and have the 5-core cable runs of fairly equal distance?

[3]

there was a reference above in one of the replies, that the proposed wiring would create a second loop for the return current, I did not really got that and if it is a bad thing or dangerous? Considering there is no strip directly connected to the controller (which is rated 6A/channel anyway), can the wiring between controller and first amplifier be 4-core (no +V wire, just the RGBW wires)? I will do some testing of this idea and also try to measure some currents through the 5-core cable from the controller.