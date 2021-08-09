aucklander:

Hi,
I started to write a much longer story about my question but the browser crashed on me, so I hope I can do it with a much shorter version, no pictures included...
Wiring RGBW strips, need to achieve 9x 5m strips in line. I am using "mini-amplifiers" and after connecting 4-5 strips the colour at the end is totally different from the first 1-2 strips.See pictures below, colour is supposed to be red, tha last two show different colour. Connecting the strips or the amplifiers directly fixes the problem, it gets all strange only when I start having 4-5 strips connected...
I see there are two ways to connect the amplifiers:
[1] - "in series" strip - ampl - strip - ampl - strip , and so on, with power feed wired to each of the amplifiers. This is what I tried, and results were not great
[2] - run the signal from the controller to first amplifier, then loop to the next amplifier and so on, each amplifier also gets power and it only feeds one strip
Is it better in option [2]? Is that the recommended setup?
I am using these amplifiers:
should I look at using these maybe? Are they better quality?
Is my issue something to do with the distance between the controller and various amplifiers? (signal degrading with the distance, then amplified - but every time the error is also amplified? How can I work around that and have all strips of same colour?
Many thanks in advance.