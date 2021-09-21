As a parent who is sometimes worried about my 6 & 8 yo daughters, I'd like to buy them a device, to be able to track them via GPS and also to give them the ability to contact us if need be. Have been searching through NZ websites, and found the Spark Spacetalk, but this comes at a pretty expensive $27.50-$31 per month. I just want to buy a GPS enabled smartwatch with a prepaid sim.

There are a couple of web shops that sell smartwatches, but they are all unknown Chinese brands. So I also checked AX, and this watch seems pretty decent: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001446267941.html Cheaper than the counterpart available in NZ.

But I'd perhaps rather buy a respectable brand in NZ.

Any tips?