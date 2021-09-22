Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ebook reader advise sought
Mark

#289680 22-Sep-2021 19:26
Weird, I pop in this forum to ask about e-readers and there is a posting already about the new Kindle :-)

 

Not after that one though, looking for something a bit more flexible.

 

Anyone here have recommendations of an e-ink reader that is a bit more flexible (not locked in as much) than a Kindle ?  But can still have the Kindle app installed ?

 

I've been browsing the Onyx Boox series and they look and sound nice, but I've never seen one in the flesh, hoping to borrow someone elses hands on experience/knowledge.

 

Thanks!  

 

 

 1 | 2
shk292
  #2782301 22-Sep-2021 19:35
I have a Kobo Libra H20 and love it.  It has Overdrive built in so you can borrow books from the library - I hardly buy any books.  When I do buy them, usually from Amazon, it's a very simple process to transfer to the Kobo using Calibre on the PC.

 

This was an upgrade from a previous Kobo, and has a very nice illuminated screen, physical page-turn buttons and is waterproof (the last one didn't enjoy salt water splashes as it turned out).

davidcole
  #2782372 22-Sep-2021 21:31
I’m not sure of anything baring an iPad/android tablet that can natively take the kindle app to browse and buy from Amazon.

Otherwise you’re getting the books from Amazon and doing other things to them to get them in other formats other readers can open.




timmmay
  #2782395 23-Sep-2021 05:51
I've had Kindles for years, but would consider something else too. I don't buy many books from Amazon, I mostly load using Calibre. If the Kobo hardware is good, low weight, good screen, good lighting, etc, in the same class as Kindle I would check that out. Has anyone used both a recent Kobo and recent Kindle? If in doubt personally I'd play it safe, Kindle Paper works great and with Calibre is flexible enough.



01EG
  #2783386 24-Sep-2021 10:41
shk292:

 

I have a Kobo Libra H20 and love it.  It has Overdrive built in so you can borrow books from the library - I hardly buy any books.  When I do buy them, usually from Amazon, it's a very simple process to transfer to the Kobo using Calibre on the PC.

 

This was an upgrade from a previous Kobo, and has a very nice illuminated screen, physical page-turn buttons and is waterproof (the last one didn't enjoy salt water splashes as it turned out).

 

 

Hi, does it support OPDS? Thanks

01EG
  #2783387 24-Sep-2021 10:42
timmmay:

 

I've had Kindles for years, but would consider something else too. I don't buy many books from Amazon, I mostly load using Calibre. If the Kobo hardware is good, low weight, good screen, good lighting, etc, in the same class as Kindle I would check that out. Has anyone used both a recent Kobo and recent Kindle? If in doubt personally I'd play it safe, Kindle Paper works great and with Calibre is flexible enough.

 

 

Yeah, I need a reader too but with OPDS support

tieke
  #2783469 24-Sep-2021 11:24
Now that the new paperwhite is out, the previous gen is reduced - it is currently $149 at the Warehouse, which comes down to $139 including shipping if you use this week's Warehouse app $10 voucher and the FDREF26473 free shipping code.

Hatch
  #2783472 24-Sep-2021 11:25
I've had an older Kobo for years, and now have an last Gen Kindle Oasis.

 

Both ecosystems vastly differently but mostly the same if you use Calibre to sideload books. 

 

I love being able to simply email mobi files to kindle email and sync books wireless on the Kindle, that's enough to get me hooked on the Kindle. 

 

I haven't used library onedrive subscriptions in years, but it did work well on the Kobo from memory.



timmmay
  #2783529 24-Sep-2021 12:40
01EG:

 

Yeah, I need a reader too but with OPDS support

 

 

Understood https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Offshore_Petroleum_Discharge_System 

01EG
  #2783540 24-Sep-2021 12:55
timmmay:

 

Understood https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Offshore_Petroleum_Discharge_System 

 

 

No, its https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_Publication_Distribution_System

timmmay
  #2783559 24-Sep-2021 13:08
Are you sure? Wouldn't it be helpful for your e-reader to be able to discharge petroleum offshore?! ;)

01EG
  #2783574 24-Sep-2021 13:25
timmmay:

 

Are you sure? Wouldn't it be helpful for your e-reader to be able to discharge petroleum offshore?! ;)

 

 

guess so, have to try

gbwelly
  #2783575 24-Sep-2021 13:30
01EG:

 

timmmay:

 

Understood https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Offshore_Petroleum_Discharge_System 

 

 

No, its https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_Publication_Distribution_System

 

 

Having been a household using ebook readers all the way back from the first gen Kobo in 2011, not once have I ever encountered OPDS. How will it affect your usage? Looking at the list of OPDS servers here looks like a tumbleweed might roll across the page at any minute.

 

 







01EG
  #2783578 24-Sep-2021 13:35
gbwelly: Having been a household using ebook readers all the way back from the first gen Kobo in 2011, not once have I ever encountered OPDS. How will it affect your usage? Looking at the list of OPDS servers here looks like a tumbleweed might roll across the page at any minute.

 

The one I'm using are fine for me. For Android, try "Cool reader", add OPDS and see

davidcole
  #2783579 24-Sep-2021 13:38
01EG:

 

gbwelly: Having been a household using ebook readers all the way back from the first gen Kobo in 2011, not once have I ever encountered OPDS. How will it affect your usage? Looking at the list of OPDS servers here looks like a tumbleweed might roll across the page at any minute.

 

The one I'm using are fine for me. For Android, try "Cool reader", add OPDS and see

 

 

Normally if you have a Calibre install there is a Calibre server which generates a OPDS server.  It's a convenient way from a reader to access your library.  I do so with Megareader on IOS.   I'd imagine it might be hard for an ebook manufarcturer to get that across the line and also allow licensed content.....so I suspect ebook readers that support it would be few and far between.




timmmay
  #2783614 24-Sep-2021 14:21
Yeah I just download anything I need that's not from Amazon, convert using Calibre to AZW, and upload with USB. I used to use "send to kindle" to send mobi docs. I'd concentrate more on hardware specs than OPDS.

