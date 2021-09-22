Weird, I pop in this forum to ask about e-readers and there is a posting already about the new Kindle :-)

Not after that one though, looking for something a bit more flexible.

Anyone here have recommendations of an e-ink reader that is a bit more flexible (not locked in as much) than a Kindle ? But can still have the Kindle app installed ?

I've been browsing the Onyx Boox series and they look and sound nice, but I've never seen one in the flesh, hoping to borrow someone elses hands on experience/knowledge.

Thanks!