I have a Eufy 2C system with 2 cameras which I bought and installed just before the Christmas holidays last year. I fully charged both camera batteries prior to installation.

It did take a few days to get the settings organised exactly how I want them (sensitivity level 5 out of 7, human only detection enabled, both cameras record for one minute when movement is detected by either camera), but they seem to work perfectly now. Have not had any false alarms and they catch all human activity (couriers etc) while we are out (or asleep). They are disabled via the app when we are home.

Amazingly, and presumably due to my individual settings, I've only had to charge the driveway camera once since Christmas, but even more amazingly, the camera above the front door is still on it's first charge and still has 2 bars (circa 40%) battery remaining. This is well above their advertised life expectancy of 6 months between charges.

To be fair the only reason the driveway battery hasn't lasted as long as the other one is because I use the app to live view the driveway all the time. If I hear a noise outside I'll just check my phone rather than getting up, or if I'm out of town I'll tune in to see what the weather at home is doing. Or I'll just show friends how it works etc.

I haven't come close to using all the available storage capacity, as it only records a motion event when we are not home - I suspect if you had it set to record ALL motion events, you'd possibly fill it up quickly. But who needs to record themselves putting the bins out, or doing the gardening etc? Not to mention you'd just chew through the batteries for no actual security benefit.

I can't really fault the system at all except that the 2k cameras still don't seem to be available in NZ and haven't found an overseas source that will ship to NZ for a reasonable price. But if/when they become available here I'll definitely be adding a couple of extra cameras.

For the record, my homebase is at the very front of my house and my driveway camera is attached to the rear eave - around 20 metres away and no line of sight. I already tested one camera on my standalone garage which would be 30ish metres and it also worked fine (and again no line of sight)

[EDIT - I see PB Tech and a few others now sells the 2k cameras - I withdraw my previous statement re availability]