Based on this post:
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/vulnerability-hikvision-cameras
I'm in the process of updating a NVR for a charity. The unit is a DS-7604NI-K1/4P (about 4 years old I suspect), and I can find firmware on the Hikvision international site here:
https://www.hikvision.com/en/support/download/firmware/
but cannot see this model on the ANZ support site, which I'm accessing here:
https://www.hikvision.com/au-en/support/download/firmware/
Has anyone had any luck sourcing firmware locally? My understanding is that loading international firmware on these is risky, and the available download has a (C) after the file which makes me wonder if it's a Chinese language firmware.
Any advice appreciated,
Thanks,
Bruce