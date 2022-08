I'm using Deta rather than Brilliant Smart. They're all Tuya devices so all the same.

"Not really" is the answer. But of course it can be done.

I'm using the Tuya integration in Home Assistant to change the state of some LIFX devices based on the physical switch. In my case replaced a 1 Gang basic switch with a 2 Gang smart switch. Button 1 toggles the downlights as expected, button 2 toggles the lamps.

I did this in 1 room, but very rarely use it - preferring automations, Alexa, or the Aqara Zigbee buttons instead.



For the light switches and power sockets, I'm waiting for the Mercator Ikuü range to be available locally and I'll probably swap out the whole house.