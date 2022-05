We’ve got a couple of bunnies, which the kids (and wife) adore.

I don’t mind them, but they’ve started chewing cables, so keen on protecting these cables as the alternative (in my opinion) is to fire up the stove. Apparently rabbit stew is nice…



Jokes aside, can anyone recommend any cable protectors?

I’ve seen a couple of options at Jaycar, but keen on hearing what the Geekzone community recommends.