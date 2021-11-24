I've taken over a Bosch solution something-or-other alarm, not sure how to tell the exact model, but the circuit board is a ICP-CC404P. This was installed when the house was built, but the builders / previous owners never used it.

I've come as far as resetting the admin and installer codes, but not much else, yet. Shortly after we'd started using it, I came home from a bike ride, went in through the garage, and found out the hard (noisy) way that wife and kids had gone on an excursion, and set the alarm when they left.

For convenience, I figure it'd be nice to have the alarm switched off when I open the door remotely. But probably not so great if you can switch off the alarm by pressing the garage door switch on the wall. So, I'm thinking that the solution to this, would be to only switch off the alarm when using the WiFi garage door remote, which is also wired to the garage door opener.

The button for the garage door opener just closes a circuit momentarily, and the WiFi remote is connected to the same terminals on the garage door opener, emulating the button, so to speak.

In testing, I've come as far as adding a cable to Zone 5 on the alarm, and programmed it as a keyswitch zone, which disarms either stay or away mode. I have confirmed that shorting said cable does indeed disarm the alarm.

Next step, I think, would be to run a cable from the alarm system to the garage door WiFi remote, and connecting the two via a diode to the garage door opener, so that when the door is opened using the WiFi remote, the circuit for Z5 is briefly closed, and the alarm disarms. This is the part that I'm unsure of, though :-)

I've done a bit of Googling, and not found any other examples of using the keyswitch zones for similar applications. Is this because it's an inherently bad idea, or just because others are less hooked up on automating? If a thief wanted to disable the alarm, it's far easier to just rip it off the wall, or turn off the circuit breaker and disconnect the battery.

I'm sure I've missed something in my description, but I've gotta start somewhere, so please ask away :-)