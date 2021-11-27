I bought a hairdryer off Amazon for my daughter.
Unfortunately it has a US plug, it's 110-120v and says "DO NOT operate this appliance with a voltage converter".
Is there anything I can do? Is the warning just a formality or is it for real?
I bought a hairdryer off Amazon for my daughter.
Unfortunately it has a US plug, it's 110-120v and says "DO NOT operate this appliance with a voltage converter".
Is there anything I can do? Is the warning just a formality or is it for real?
Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring.
A hairdryer is effectively a heater, which pulls a lot of energy. I suspect that a number of consumer-grade transformers won't be able to handle that amount of load. In short, the warning will be there for a reason.
NB: I'm not an expert.
The best thing you can do with that is send it back or throw it away. Even if you find a transformer that works it will be a pain having to lug a relatively heavy item around if she takes it away but worst of all what happens if someone else picks it up to use it without realising it's 120v and plugs it into a 240 v socket. I know the plug will be different but there's plenty of adapter plugs lying around these days from all the parallel imported electronic devices.
For me at least the risks are too high of something going wrong through someone else being unaware of the wrong voltage.
Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5
nztim: Hairdryer is a sunk cost you will never get that $$$ back as its 120v
My house has a dual shaver’s socket like this https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL675&itemno=PDL675WH&tab-document-1=0 which will work fine for hairdryer
Or Jaycar have some Voltage transformers which are like $40
Failing that you are SOL
Do not do either of these things.
Do you see the writing on that socket that says "shavers only"? It's because the maximum load on those sockets is about 20W. The hairdryer is probably anywhere from 800W through to 2000W. Best case scenario, you ruin your shaver socket.
The largest stepdown (240 -> 120V) transformer that Jaycar sells is rated for 500W (probably less than half what you need) and is $380
Cut the plug off the hairdryer and throw it out or recycle it. It's dangerous here.
Bugger.
Thanks for the help, you guys rock.
Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring.
Yep, that warning is real.
For anyone wondering about purchasing electronics & electrical devices from the likes of Amazon, just make sure that the power supplies are rated for universal voltage input e.g. 100-240v 50-60Hz.
Typically these universal voltage ranges are only found on external AC to DC power supplies. i.e The brick style ones with the DC barrel jack.
As per the other comments, best bet is to write of the sunk cost of 110v hairdryer, and buy one that suits NZ voltage.
Hairdryers (basically being heaters) are cheap and draw a lot of power, making a transformer uneconomic.
Comment about not using voltage conversion is likely just the manufacturer trying to stop users from overloading small transformers, and to avoid people using other technologies like voltage choppers? (only seen one of those in person in my life):
https://www.ebay.com/itm/261271470822
(that's not a transformer like the title says.
Technically you could use a big transformer like this without issues (assuming the hairdryer has a universal motor that is fine on 50hz).
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001327395091.html
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001899409953.html
But including shipping it is getting up towards $400. (if it is a Dyson you could seriously consider this option)
It's black Friday sales at the moment. Can get a fairly high end hairdryer for cira $130. And no need to deal with a massive expensive transformer. And to boot a New Zealand hairdryer will likely be more powerfull than a USA one, due to differing power limitations on our sockets
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/vs-sassoon-3q-hair-dryer/N136173.html
Travel hairdryers have a selective voltage switch, which changes the resistance of the element, as voltage conversion is uneconomic.
nztim: Hairdryer is a sunk cost you will never get that $$$ back as its 120v
My house has a dual shaver’s socket like this https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL675&itemno=PDL675WH&tab-document-1=0 which will work fine for hairdryer
Or Jaycar have some Voltage transformers which are like $40
Failing that you are SOL
There is a reason that those shaver plugs have "shavers only" printed on them - they are only capable of supplying a fairly low current. No good for a hairdryer.
Basically the same deal with the $59.90 jaycar stepdown. it's rated for 50VA. A hairdryer will need around 2000VA (VA = Watts at a power factor of 1.0).