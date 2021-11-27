The best thing you can do with that is send it back or throw it away. Even if you find a transformer that works it will be a pain having to lug a relatively heavy item around if she takes it away but worst of all what happens if someone else picks it up to use it without realising it's 120v and plugs it into a 240 v socket. I know the plug will be different but there's plenty of adapter plugs lying around these days from all the parallel imported electronic devices.

For me at least the risks are too high of something going wrong through someone else being unaware of the wrong voltage.