As per the other comments, best bet is to write of the sunk cost of 110v hairdryer, and buy one that suits NZ voltage.

Hairdryers (basically being heaters) are cheap and draw a lot of power, making a transformer uneconomic.

Comment about not using voltage conversion is likely just the manufacturer trying to stop users from overloading small transformers, and to avoid people using other technologies like voltage choppers? (only seen one of those in person in my life):

https://www.ebay.com/itm/261271470822

(that's not a transformer like the title says.

Technically you could use a big transformer like this without issues (assuming the hairdryer has a universal motor that is fine on 50hz).

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001327395091.html

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001899409953.html

But including shipping it is getting up towards $400. (if it is a Dyson you could seriously consider this option)

It's black Friday sales at the moment. Can get a fairly high end hairdryer for cira $130. And no need to deal with a massive expensive transformer. And to boot a New Zealand hairdryer will likely be more powerfull than a USA one, due to differing power limitations on our sockets

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/vs-sassoon-3q-hair-dryer/N136173.html

Travel hairdryers have a selective voltage switch, which changes the resistance of the element, as voltage conversion is uneconomic.

nztim: Hairdryer is a sunk cost you will never get that $$$ back as its 120v



My house has a dual shaver’s socket like this https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL675&itemno=PDL675WH&tab-document-1=0 which will work fine for hairdryer



Or Jaycar have some Voltage transformers which are like $40



Failing that you are SOL





There is a reason that those shaver plugs have "shavers only" printed on them - they are only capable of supplying a fairly low current. No good for a hairdryer.

Basically the same deal with the $59.90 jaycar stepdown. it's rated for 50VA. A hairdryer will need around 2000VA (VA = Watts at a power factor of 1.0).