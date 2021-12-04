I'm trying to fix a broken arm/strut on a Blade Nano and have also seen videos suggesting reinforcing the other small drone I've just got.
Looking at stuff on YouTube etc they often use Welders glue for repair and strengthening. We don't have the same brand in NZ, does anyone know a good product for the purpose?
Super glue wasn't much good and my first try with Araldite didn't work (though I'll have another crack).
Btw are there any dedicated drone/fpv forums lurking around that have NZ specific content?
Searching here found a few questions but not too much activity.
Cheers
Craig