1101 good points but on a practical note I don't know that anyone in country stocks these so for starters you're waiting a while? But yes I'd agree there may be a bit of irrational impulse to repair happening here. Will have a look at glueing the Moblite7 duct struts perhaps, it seems recommended.

nb I have no real experience with this so if anyone has any polite tips on how to do it better let me know, just sharing as @ qwertee asked and others on the thread may be interested.

Anyway, I went into HobbyStation in East Tamaki and after chatting about it with them they recommended Tamiya Multipurpose Cement (#87188)

https://hobbystation.co.nz/tamiya-87188-multipurpose-cement-clear-for-cementing-clear-painted-parts/

Their thinking (from recollection) was that it had a bit more body for filling in the cracks, and was generally stronger than the other Tamiya cement mentioned above. Also I mentioned that I was ok with something being a bit brittle and I was after some rigidity.

They also suggested including something for the blue to bond around, fibreglass style. I'd tried that with the Araldite, using dental floss (read a recommendation about that somewhere) but that fell apart after a short while.

Also discussed what to do to avoid the clamp sticking with the glue, concluded just to use masking tape around the join and sand it off. I'm not too fussed about the cosmetics.

So, I followed that method. Fortunately the old glue flaked off with a bit of encouragement from a craft knife. Scuffed the plastic surface with sandpaper.

Used some plumbers hemp that I had to wrap some strands around the break, added the glue, masking tape over the top then clamped.

Issues - the 87188 tube isn't great for application, it's just a blunt nozzle, so for small jobs like this you need something else to apply it, like a toothpick etc.

I'm not sure how to fully get the masking tape off, but I don't really care. However this makes it hard to inspect the result.

Even after clamping it straight, the strut came out slightly twisted. However my main concern is that it stays outward enough that the prop doesn't strike it (which had been happening under the previous repairs following subsequent bumps).

As for the result. It's a bit hard to say completely because I don't want to test it to destruction. I've done a little flying but haven't had any hard crashes.

However just from feel and a bit of tweaking I'd say it feels pretty good, definitely more robust than the other glues I tried. So I'd say, tentatively, positive signs from this method and this glue.

Probably it would be an idea to try some more controlled experiments e.g. on a plastic spoon etc. But then I wouldn't be sure about the type of plastic anyway.