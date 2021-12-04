I have used this stuff before, https://www.jaycar.co.nz/bondic-liquid-plastic-welding-kit-with-case-and-uv-led-light-for-hardening/p/NA1530

I have repaired a few things with this and I was surprised at how well it works, it even holds my broken Oakleys together.

Previously I was using super glue and that worked for a bit but nowhere as long as this stuff, mind you I have used stainless pins in some parts of my Oakleys to help reinforce them.

As long as you layer it and use the UV light on each layer it should hold up pretty good.

I have even used a grinder with a flap disk on it to smooth out the lumpy bits and it held up really well!