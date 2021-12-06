iamsammajor:

Hi everyone,

again i turn to you guys for suggestion and insight

we have a AEG washing machine and a Samsung heatpump dryer, our laundry room is quiet small so im trying to stacking them together,

i try Meliconi Universal Stacking Kit with Shelf, somehow it is quiet shaky when the washing machine is on spin cycle ( at the really beginning and end of the cycle), the dry is really stable when it runs otherwise,

im trying to see if someone was in a similar situation before and what solution they were end up with. because it shake pretty bad i was thinking hunt for a shelf to let for the dryer to sit on, but havnt had much luck.

or hoping someone have crafting experience could give me some insight to craft one shelf or table for the dryer to sit on. the dryer is approx 50kg i would say.

thank advance for all help and apologies for my poor grammar and spelling.

cheers,

Sam