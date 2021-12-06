Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)anyone try stacking different brand of washing machine and dryer?
iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290800 6-Dec-2021 09:48
Send private message

Hi everyone,

 

 

 

again i turn to you guys for suggestion and insight

 

 

 

we have a AEG washing machine and a Samsung heatpump dryer, our laundry room is quiet small so im trying to stacking them together,

 

i try Meliconi Universal Stacking Kit with Shelf, somehow it is quiet shaky when the washing machine is on spin cycle ( at the really beginning and end of the cycle), the dry is really stable when it runs otherwise,

 

 

 

 

 

im trying to see if someone was in a similar situation before and what solution they were end up with. because it shake pretty bad i was thinking hunt for a shelf to let for the dryer to sit on, but havnt had much luck.

 

or hoping someone have crafting experience could give me some insight to craft one shelf or table for the dryer to sit on. the dryer is approx 50kg i would say.

 

 

 

thank advance for all help and apologies for my poor grammar and spelling.

 

 

 

cheers,

 

Sam

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Bung
4496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824895 6-Dec-2021 10:05
Send private message

You'd have to get the washing machine level to start with so the weight was evenly spread across the feet. If the floor isn't level you might have to find a way of stopping the washer from moving once it's levelled. Wall mounting is probably better if possible.

Kookoo
549 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824899 6-Dec-2021 10:15
Send private message

Simpson dryer sitting on top of Beko washer. Been this way for 6 years or so. I used thick castor cups for shock absorption.

 

No issues except for the dryer door rattling if left open when the washer is in spin cycle, so we just make sure to keep it shut.

 




Hello, Ground!

iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824902 6-Dec-2021 10:19
Send private message

Bung: You'd have to get the washing machine level to start with so the weight was evenly spread across the feet. If the floor isn't level you might have to find a way of stopping the washer from moving once it's levelled. Wall mounting is probably better if possible.

 

 

 

 

 

i checked the washing machine is leveled before i stacking them, and also after they are stacked up,

 

which make me wonder whether it is the floor or the washing machine.



iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824904 6-Dec-2021 10:20
Send private message

Kookoo:

 

Simpson dryer sitting on top of Beko washer. Been this way for 6 years or so. I used thick castor cups for shock absorption.

 

No issues except for the dryer door rattling if left open when the washer is in spin cycle, so we just make sure to keep it shut.

 

How do you do thumbnails?!

 

 

 

 

castor cup on washing machine or dryer?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6213 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2824914 6-Dec-2021 10:29
Send private message

Bung: You'd have to get the washing machine level to start with so the weight was evenly spread across the feet. If the floor isn't level you might have to find a way of stopping the washer from moving once it's levelled. Wall mounting is probably better if possible.

 

At first I thought you meant wall mount the WM - then realised you must mean the drier but it’s not clear from your post.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824916 6-Dec-2021 10:33
Send private message

eracode:

 

Bung: You'd have to get the washing machine level to start with so the weight was evenly spread across the feet. If the floor isn't level you might have to find a way of stopping the washer from moving once it's levelled. Wall mounting is probably better if possible.

 

At first I thought you meant wall mount the WM - then realised you must mean the drier but it’s not clear from your post.

 

 

 

 

i thought wall mounting heat pump dryer is not a good idea, due to its weight?

 

i might be wrong/.

Kookoo
549 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824919 6-Dec-2021 10:44
Send private message

iamsammajor:

 

castor cup on washing machine or dryer?

 

 

The dryer - although it's a standard dryer, not a heat pump one. I'm not sure how much of a weight difference there is.

 

 




Hello, Ground!



rp1790
596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2824920 6-Dec-2021 10:53
Send private message

Samsung washing machine and Haier heatpump dryer here.  I used a ratcheting strap to secure them together and it's good as gold.

iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824924 6-Dec-2021 10:56
Send private message

it does look like i need to find a way to further secure washing machine, either the machine or floor lol ( or both)

iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824950 6-Dec-2021 11:26
Send private message

iamsammajor:

 

it does look like i need to find a way to further secure washing machine, either the machine or floor lol ( or both)

 

 

wonder if it is worth to try to another layer of wood under the washing machine?

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6213 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2824951 6-Dec-2021 11:26
Send private message

iamsammajor:

 

i thought wall mounting heat pump dryer is not a good idea, due to its weight?

 

i might be wrong/.

 

 

I don’t know whether your model of drier comes with a wall-mount kit but I believe anything can be wall mounted provided all the fixings (brackets, coach-screws into studs etc) are of sufficient strength.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6213 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2824953 6-Dec-2021 11:28
Send private message

iamsammajor:

 

iamsammajor:

 

it does look like i need to find a way to further secure washing machine, either the machine or floor lol ( or both)

 

 

wonder if it is worth to try to another layer of wood under the washing machine?

 

 

What do you think that might achieve?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

iamsammajor

336 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2824971 6-Dec-2021 11:52
Send private message

to eliminate insufficient floor bracing???

KrazyKid
1141 posts

Uber Geek


  #2825021 6-Dec-2021 13:14
Send private message

I stacked my Drier on top of my washing machine by buying a sheet of marine ply and painting it white.

 

Put the ply on the washing machine and done.

 

Been working fine for about 3 years now.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6213 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2825245 6-Dec-2021 19:48
Send private message

iamsammajor:

 

to eliminate insufficient floor bracing???

 

 

Ah, didn’t realise insufficient floor bracing was part of the problem - not mentioned before.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 