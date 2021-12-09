I have a couple of Kogan-branded security cameras that work with the Tuya app. I recently installed the Tuya integration into Home Assistant and now the two cameras are showing in the Devices list.

I would like to add them to the Lovelace screen if that is possible. I have installed the WebRTC integration and the webrtc card which is showing the default video but thats as far as I have managed to get. How do I get my cameras to show in the card? It looks like the card wants the address of an rtsp stream but I cant find this in the Tuya app settings for the cameras, any suggestions?