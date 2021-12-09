Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Use a Tuya camera in Home Assistant, help.
peejayw

1575 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#291856 9-Dec-2021 09:16
Send private message

I have a couple of Kogan-branded security cameras that work with the Tuya app. I recently installed the Tuya integration into Home Assistant and now the two cameras are showing in the Devices list.

 

I would like to add them to the Lovelace screen if that is possible. I have installed the WebRTC integration and the webrtc card which is showing the default video but thats as far as I have managed to get. How do I get my cameras to show in the card? It looks like the card wants the address of an rtsp stream but I cant find this in the Tuya app settings for the cameras, any suggestions?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2829225 9-Dec-2021 09:26
Send private message

This post suggests you just need to enable RTSP and then set a specific "rtsp password".

peejayw

1575 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2829229 9-Dec-2021 09:32
Send private message

No idea what a Yoosee cam is, mine is a Kogan brand and the app settings dont seem to include rtsp.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 