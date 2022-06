Hi all I have a Garmin Venu and have recently got a new phone, Samsung galaxy M32.

My problem is when I get out of Bluetooth range and then go back to the phone I have to enter a 6 digit code to reconnect watch to phone. This doesn't happen with my tablet or my other phone. Both of these are android 6 or 7. New phone is android 11.

Would love to hear any ideas. I have spent a lot of time but can't nut this out