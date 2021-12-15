Tēnā koutou!
So, we are wanting to get an automatic gate opener for the gate at the end of our driveway:
Our house is about 50m behind the photographer's back. (The reason we want an automatic gate opener is because my wife's "pet" pig has a tendency to escape her paddock and wander out of this gate and then down the road... to market...)
The post on the right hand side is fairly chunky, so I assume we'd mount any mechanism there. Given the distance to the house, and the fact that there is no power available at the gate, we'd need a solar powered option. We'd also want to have the ability to open the gate remotely so we don't need to get in & out of the car while coming & going. We'd also probably need a button (illuminated?) somewhere so that visitors can manually open/close the gate.
Given I am a geek, I want to be able to hook it up to my Home Automation instance, natch. So, being able to see whether the gate is opened or closed, whether it was opened/closed manually or remotely, what the charge status on the solar powered power source is, ... all that kind of stuff.
Is there a gate opening system you would recommend? Is there a system you would avoid like the plague?
Many thanks,
Jon