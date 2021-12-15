With an opening that wide I strongly suggest a a double swing or a sliding gate due the moment arm such a wide gate leaf would have. You'll need to check the specifications of any opener to make sure the motor can handle both the leaf width and the weight, noting that the max weight will decrease as width increases. The strong the motor, the higher the price.

A sliding opener is in theory easier - only 1 location to hook up (rather than having to run a power cable under the driveway for the other leaf) and it will follow a straight path, even if sloped. But it means you need to lay a concrete track for the wheel guide to sit. Double swings can be attached to existing posts, assuming they're solid and the dimensions are right, buy need even height measures on two sides. And don't do what I did - check the swing path of BOTH leaves before bolting up the first one 🤦‍♂️

For automation, I went with a raspberry pi in an IP56 rated box from JA Russell as it gives heaps of flexibility. The pi connects to a relay that sends a pulse to the gate open trigger on the openers control board (all boards should have this). My gate motors (like most) use amp rise, linked to runtime, to determine obstruction and open/close limits so I have aluminium magnetic sensors from aliexpress wired into other GPIOs on the raspberry pi to determine both fully open and fully closed. Some gate motors have limit switches (and will have 4 wires instead of just the two for +/-). You might be able to tap into those but I've never looked into that.

The whole thing is controlled by Node-RED giving me integration with HomeKit as well as MQTT for Home Assistant. Heaps of example Nodes for garage door openers and the logic for a gate is pretty much the same. I have an old touch screen tablet in the house that permanently displays the HA dashboard with buttons for triggering the gate (and using the custom button-card it flashes red when open, yellow when opening/closing, and solid green when closed).

Old school opening is through traditional remotes and an exterior wireless keypad with the receiver connected directly to the openers control board.

A warning though - most gate openers need 230v, either directly or hooked into a transformer. So you'll need a sparkie to wire everything up. Unless you go solar, but that may limit your options for adding the components needed for automation.