Forums

neb

neb

6345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293076 26-Dec-2021 22:54
Send private message

After twenty years of monitors getting progressively more and more squashed down when pretty much all of the documents that non-gaming users want to work with (word docs, spreadsheets, source code, etc) are much taller than they are wide, a vendor introduces a monitor in a form factor that makes sense:

 

 

Are monitors with traditional aspect ratios just not getting the job done for you? LG might have the answer. Today the company has announced what it touts as “a completely new format in the monitor market” called the DualUp. With a unique 16:18 aspect ratio...

 

 

For some unfathomable reason they're selling it as "two 21.5-inch displays", possibly in order to make sense to people whose brains have rotted after two decades of nothing but squashed displays. Even more bafflingly if the above explanation isn't true, it has "a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance", because apparently the only way someone can understand a full-view monitor is by having it presented as two squashed monitors stacked on top of one another.

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2838828 27-Dec-2021 00:25
Send private message

That might catch on! Just bought two 32" monitors and gotten used to the whiplash though Have thought of 90degreed but it would be whiplash in another direction.

Two or three of these would be great!

mattenz
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2838860 27-Dec-2021 07:04
Send private message

I run two vertical monitors. Something 3:2 (or even 3:4) would be good, that's a bit too square.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1967 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838916 27-Dec-2021 08:10
Send private message

neb: For some unfathomable reason they're selling it as "two 21.5-inch displays"

 

Probably because that's how they expect many people to use it. My guess is it has two inputs that can be used either to switch input sources or to have each half of the screens function independently.

 

 



Behodar
8292 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838923 27-Dec-2021 08:39
Send private message

Neat. I have a 10:16 one at work, which is great for code, long documents, etc. The aspect ratio of this new one is probably better, as 10:16 feels 'too tall' in some cases.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838928 27-Dec-2021 09:08
Send private message

I know a couple of people in an office who swear by 2 x monitors with one vertical and one horizontal. It looks crazy but they love it.

Behodar
8292 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838931 27-Dec-2021 09:39
Send private message

Yeah that's what I have :)

mdf

mdf
3065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2838958 27-Dec-2021 10:54
Send private message

Interesting idea, though it took me a minute to get over the "what the..." initial instinct.

I'm currently running a 21:9 ultra wide monitor which is pretty good for docs and code left and right. Essentially two square monitors. Less whitespace than my previous two 16:9 side by side.

I'm quite a fan of MS power toys fancy zones feature too.



antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2838965 27-Dec-2021 11:14
Send private message

As someone who continually wishes that both my ultra wide monitor at home and my dual monitors at the office were just a little taller, this would be a great solution. I bet they'll charge an arm and a leg though.

 

Have tried the one vertical one horizontal as mentioned, it's almost right except the vertical is slightly too narrow and slightly too tall and the horizontal still slightly wide. Plus I just can't get over the way it's not tidy looking, really bothers me for some reason!

Rust
56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2838983 27-Dec-2021 11:43
Send private message

I do like the form factor of that monitor, though for me I would still like some more screen real-estate.

 

Currently I run 2 monitors with one horizontal and one vertical, which works great for me. I think perhaps would try adding a vertical monitor beside that one if I had one.

neb

neb

6345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839226 27-Dec-2021 19:56
Send private message

antonknee:

As someone who continually wishes that both my ultra wide monitor at home and my dual monitors at the office were just a little taller, this would be a great solution. I bet they'll charge an arm and a leg though.

 

 

It'll go one of two ways, either it'll be treated as a fad and sink without trace after a few months or, like Asus when they created the ultrabook market with the Eee PC through the shocking concept of making a laptop that wasn't fat, heavy, and clunky (who would ever have thought there'd be a market for a lightweight, compact laptop?), it could similarly create an entirely new market through the equally shocking concept of making a monitor that you can display a document on in its entirety without having to scroll up and down all the time.

 

 

It'll be a case of seeing how it goes after the first few months, if sales are mediocre then grab one while they're still available, if LG can't keep up with demand then wait for all the other vendors to jump on the bandwagon and prices to drop.

neb

neb

6345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839239 27-Dec-2021 20:04
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

My guess is it has two inputs that can be used either to switch input sources or to have each half of the screens function independently.

 

 

The specs mention a single USB-C input (and two HDMI, but that may be more so you can feed it from two different devices), so I'm guessing more some software trick. I'm also guessing, and this is even more speculative, that the two-in-one hack was added to appease marketing people who simply couldn't understand why anyone would ever want a monitor that's taller than it is wide.

ANglEAUT
1685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2839248 27-Dec-2021 20:32
Send private message

Finally I can have the MS Office & File Explorer Ribbons completely expanded. 🤪




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839398 28-Dec-2021 07:28
Send private message

Neat, finally back to where we started with 4:3/5:4 though this is more 4:4.5

Though I must one of the few who would just letterbox a higher resolution screen instead of bothering with something like this. Yes I’m that guy who runs 4k monitors at 100% scaling and has to zoom in so others can read my screens.

Create new topic





