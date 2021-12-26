Are monitors with traditional aspect ratios just not getting the job done for you? LG might have the answer. Today the company has announced what it touts as “a completely new format in the monitor market” called the DualUp. With a unique 16:18 aspect ratio...
For some unfathomable reason they're selling it as "two 21.5-inch displays", possibly in order to make sense to people whose brains have rotted after two decades of nothing but squashed displays. Even more bafflingly if the above explanation isn't true, it has "a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance", because apparently the only way someone can understand a full-view monitor is by having it presented as two squashed monitors stacked on top of one another.