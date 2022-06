antonknee: As someone who continually wishes that both my ultra wide monitor at home and my dual monitors at the office were just a little taller, this would be a great solution. I bet they'll charge an arm and a leg though.

It'll go one of two ways, either it'll be treated as a fad and sink without trace after a few months or, like Asus when they created the ultrabook market with the Eee PC through the shocking concept of making a laptop that wasn't fat, heavy, and clunky (who would ever have thought there'd be a market for a lightweight, compact laptop?), it could similarly create an entirely new market through the equally shocking concept of making a monitor that you can display a document on in its entirety without having to scroll up and down all the time.

It'll be a case of seeing how it goes after the first few months, if sales are mediocre then grab one while they're still available, if LG can't keep up with demand then wait for all the other vendors to jump on the bandwagon and prices to drop.