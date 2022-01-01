Loismustdye

Looking at getting one of the smart home security camera systems for the house (ring etc) for the new year

Does anybody have any pros/cons with one particular system over another? Interested to hear peoples real life experiences with various options rather than the company webpage.

wanting mostly at this stage a floodlight camera to replace the existing rubbish security sensor lights, with a view to a doorbell cam of some sort and a couple wireless cameras around the house a bit later. Something that integrates nicely with iOS as that’s what our household is, wanting the option to view both in real time and later on, not fussed either way on whether it would be a subscription based service or in home storage.

Thanks