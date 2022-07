I have been running a BME280/D1-mini for temperature, pressure and humidity in Home Assistant and its been working well.

Last week when I was away HA reported that the 3 sensors were unavailable.

Now that I am back home I checked ESPHome but it says the unit is online.

I have rebooted everything after re-installing the ESP software but no joy.

What else can I try to get it working again?

Thanks.