I am in the process of getting a Conbee 2 to use Zigbee on my Home Assistant. I currently have some Hue lamps controlled by the Hue hub and that is integrated into HA. I can also control my lamps using Google Assistant on a Google Max hub.

I believe I can control the lamps via the Conbee instead of using the Hue hub, if so can I remove the Hue integration from HA, remove the Hue hub from my network and still be able to control the lamps via the Google Hub?

Hope that all makes sense.