I have the open of purchasing an Aeotec Garage Door Controller Gen 5 (ZW062) from a friend who no longer needs it. I've hooked it up to try it out and it works fine, but I'm having trouble finding any info on how secure it is against hacking. The only other Z-Wave devices I use are lights, so I've never really worried too much about the security aspect until now.

It's paired with a Z-Stick Gen 5 and the Z-Wave info in Home Assistant for the Garage Door Controller says "Highest Security: None". That certainly doesn't sound secure!

I'm reading about legacy S0 security, and that newer Z-Wave locks are S2, but this doesn't seem to be either. So it's unclear to me how safe this controller is.

Can anyone more knowledgeable enlighten me on this?

Thanks