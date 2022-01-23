Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
k1w1k1d

1010 posts

Uber Geek


#293456 23-Jan-2022 11:59
We are getting quotes to install a heat pump in our open plan kitchen/dining/living area and are wondering if it is worthwhile getting the optional wifi controller.

 

We have a log burner as our main source of heating. The heat pump will be used when we don't need to use the fire. At present we use a 2kw fan heater at these times.

 

I have been advised that it is easier to set up schedules using wifi than the supplied remote controller? 

 

Don't need to log in to turn the heat pump on before leaving work - wife at home all day.

 

Apart from the "geek factor" and possible future proofing, are there any advantages to wifi?

 

 

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855104 23-Jan-2022 12:03
i think only you can answer that question




k1w1k1d

1010 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855128 23-Jan-2022 12:35
At the moment we are unsure, that's why I asked the question.

 

I was hoping I might get replies confirming my initial reservations, or perhaps advising that they thought the same, but have found wifi to be very useful.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11002 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855131 23-Jan-2022 12:38
Just do it. It’s very handy to have. I’ve got 2 Mitsubishi heatpumps with controllers and it’s handy to be able to remotely turn on the heatpump or even do so via a voice assistant.




SumnerBoy
1889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2855138 23-Jan-2022 12:48
If you are getting Mitsi's then you could save your money on the WiFi controller and build your own...

 

https://github.com/SwiCago/HeatPump

 

Then you would have full "geek factor"...

GregM
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2855142 23-Jan-2022 12:52
I didn't think we'd use it, but after 2 years, just added Sensibo's and have found it really handy.  Xmas sale had 50% off, so was well worth it.

Chippo
98 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2855166 23-Jan-2022 13:37
I have wifi on both my ducted and high-wall Daikin heat pumps - integrated into Home Assistant for home automation.

 

I ruled out the IR Blaster types of devices because they're 1-Way. They can tell the Heat Pump to do things, but they can't tell any of the current states. A nice surprise is that my Daikin High Walls even report their power consumption - which goes into my energy monitoring so I can see exactly how much money I've spent on Climate Control.

I have no time-based schedules, everything is based on the current climate. They turn off when a door or window is opened, and off when nobody is home. They also set mode and temperature based on both indoor and outdoor temperature, CO2 levels and humidity.

Finally because I have Home Assistant connected to Apple HomeKit I can also override my automations and turn the air conditioning on from my watch, phone, or TV remote.

I’ve never used the actual Daikin app - these are all things that I doubt Daikin themselves even imagined doing. But all possible because I can connect their controller to other things.

 

 




gjo

gjo
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2855172 23-Jan-2022 13:53
I bought a wifi IR blaster off aliexpress for ~$15, I've used that to setup a schedule and can control it anywhere via the free "smart life" app or Google assistant.
The alternative was $250 for the actual mitsubishi wifi setup, didn't seem worth it to me.

k1w1k1d

1010 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855183 23-Jan-2022 14:30
Thanks guys for your replies.

 

Greg, the Sensibo looks interesting. I think we will pass on the wifi and possible look at something like that down the track if wanting more control.

 

Cheers. 

mudguard
1419 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855192 23-Jan-2022 14:51
I guess it depends. We've just had a couple of Mitsubishi units installed. Basically I've put the two remotes in a drawer already. I always have my phone on/near me so hate rooting around for remotes. 

 

And it's nice to turn it on before we come home from somewhere. That said, it was built in rather than being an extra.

 

The app is very simple, but it's quite nice seeing the outside temp, and various room temps. The remotes may do that, I'm not sure. I haven't used them!

Senecio
1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2855195 23-Jan-2022 14:59
I have 2 Daikins, 1 in the living room and 1 in the master bedroom. Both have the Daikin Wifi controller installed. I would never buy another Heat Pump that wasn't Wifi enabled. 

 

 

 

I was out earlier today, it was 29 degrees. 30mins before I came home I turned on the heat pump in the living room and set it to 22 degrees. It was so nice to come home to a comfortable room temperature. 

mattenz
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2855204 23-Jan-2022 15:25
ESPHome has two-way IR, it would be quite cheap (in combination with Home Assistant), but a bit of DIY.

Elmoz
78 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855236 23-Jan-2022 17:45
We have Mitsubishi heat pumps and all have wifi and we setup different schedules on them using the Mitsi app. Great in all seasons. You can cool the house in summer before coming home or pre warm it in winter after a day in the office. The app tells you the temp of the room and the latest Mitsi WiFi’s we have also give outside temps (our oldest doesn’t). One handy thing when going away is that you can disable all schedules with the app rather than going to each heatpump.

 

We’ve also put Wifi on our parents Mitsi heat pump as they get confused about how it works and we can access it remotely to resolve any issues.

 

Have also bought a Sensibo for our daughter to use in her flat. She loves being able to get the place cozy before getting home.

 

We haven’t touched the physical remotes in a long time.

timmmay
18544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855253 23-Jan-2022 20:24
I was told something similar for my Panasonic ducted heat pump. The WiFi took weeks to get working, the adapter turned out to be faulty. Then I had the whole thing taken out because it was super, super loud. So if you're thinking of getting a Panasonic, don't.

 

WiFi control is quite handy. My old Daikin I use an IR blaster and it's fine. The new Daikin ducted has WiFi via the Airtouch 4 and it's very, very handy.

insane
3021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2855259 23-Jan-2022 21:06
Got the wifi modules for two of my Panasonic's, Master bedroom and Kids bedroom.

Has saved us many times. I negotiated them as freebies when I got my multiroom unit installed. Tried to get them for all four rooms but my negotiation skills peaked early :P so our two offices are all manual.

everettpsycho
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2855280 23-Jan-2022 21:57
We had a Fujitsu in a rental and when we built got them to add it in to the Toshiba one. Definitely worth having especially if you have any smart speakers and can voice control them. We installed the app but barely use it as it's now linked to Google home and we can run routines through that. Paired with smart plugs on some smaller heaters we can heat the entire house with a single routine before we get home or just asking Google to turn on the heating.

The Toshiba one seems hit and miss with Google though. It does work but often days it doesn't then turns on anyway.

