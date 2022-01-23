We are getting quotes to install a heat pump in our open plan kitchen/dining/living area and are wondering if it is worthwhile getting the optional wifi controller.

We have a log burner as our main source of heating. The heat pump will be used when we don't need to use the fire. At present we use a 2kw fan heater at these times.

I have been advised that it is easier to set up schedules using wifi than the supplied remote controller?

Don't need to log in to turn the heat pump on before leaving work - wife at home all day.

Apart from the "geek factor" and possible future proofing, are there any advantages to wifi?