Hello,

I currently have the original sensor lights that came with the property and need/want to upgrade them. They're in terrible condition.

Around my property i have numerous Eufy security cameras and was wanting to get the Eufy floodlight camera but from the promotional pics it doesn't look like they mount the same as what i currently have in place (on a wall vs under the eaves).

Seeing them in store, the lights and sensor don't rotate enough to be mounted under the eaves.

So was thinking about getting something basic from the likes of Mitre 10 and the Orbit brand. Does anyone have any experience with these?

Is there another brand i may have missed? Was thinking LED, excellent illumination of the front yard, wont break the bank etc.

Any help and/or advice much appreciated.

Thank you