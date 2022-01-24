Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293473 24-Jan-2022 16:06
Hello,

 

I currently have the original sensor lights that came with the property and need/want to upgrade them. They're in terrible condition.

 

Around my property i have numerous Eufy security cameras and was wanting to get the Eufy floodlight camera but from the promotional pics it doesn't look like they mount the same as what i currently have in place (on a wall vs under the eaves).

 

Seeing them in store, the lights and sensor don't rotate enough to be mounted under the eaves.

 

So was thinking about getting something basic from the likes of Mitre 10 and the Orbit brand. Does anyone have any experience with these?

 

 

 

Is there another brand i may have missed? Was thinking LED, excellent illumination of the front yard, wont break the bank etc.

 

 

 

Any help and/or advice much appreciated.

 

Thank you

 

 




Little
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2855800 24-Jan-2022 16:41
I've got a eufy floodlight camera installed under the eve. Seems to be quite a bit of adjustment in the lights and sensor/camera.

DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855805 24-Jan-2022 16:46
OMG so it does install like the one i have.




lxsw20
2929 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855864 24-Jan-2022 20:36
You can replace like for like and get some decent bright white LED bulbs. 

 

Another thing to consider is if you need it to be a sensor. I've changed the one around the back of my place for a non-sensor, i either want it on or off. Not going off when a cat goes by. 



roderickh
152 posts

Master Geek


  #2855885 24-Jan-2022 22:39
I was going to go the eufy route - but the LED apparently wasn't replaceable which really put me off.. 

scuwp
3578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855926 25-Jan-2022 07:56
roderickh:

 

I was going to go the eufy route - but the LED apparently wasn't replaceable which really put me off.. 

 

 

LED's are rarely replaceable in fittings these days.  This is quite common.  

 

I would have thought a simple angle bracket would fix any issues with vertical vs horizontal mounting...if your DIY capable.  




DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855929 25-Jan-2022 08:16
lxsw20:

 

You can replace like for like and get some decent bright white LED bulbs. 

 

Another thing to consider is if you need it to be a sensor. I've changed the one around the back of my place for a non-sensor, i either want it on or off. Not going off when a cat goes by. 

 

 

Cheers, definitely after brighter the better with sensor.




DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855931 25-Jan-2022 08:24
roderickh:

 

I was going to go the eufy route - but the LED apparently wasn't replaceable which really put me off.. 

 

 

That's very interesting, thank you for highlighting that.




DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855932 25-Jan-2022 08:27
scuwp:

 

roderickh:

 

I was going to go the eufy route - but the LED apparently wasn't replaceable which really put me off.. 

 

 

LED's are rarely replaceable in fittings these days.  This is quite common.  

 

I would have thought a simple angle bracket would fix any issues with vertical vs horizontal mounting...if your DIY capable.  

 

 

Might need to go with the Mitre 10 option as they had replaceable LED's for the Orbit brand.

 

Lol my lovely wife thinks I'm fully DIY capable..................I'm not.




Handsomedan
4799 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855940 25-Jan-2022 08:57
This thread has been quite valuable - I am going through the same process at home. Had also looked at the Eufy one. 




timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855970 25-Jan-2022 10:13
Walking around my neighborhood I've seen some nice looking solar powered lights. They'd be worth considering particularly for new installations, but batteries no doubt wear out.

 

I've only ever purchased the cheaper brands of outdoor lights, and they're ok, but after a few years they're seized up, not easy to reposition, sometimes pointing at the groun. I'd be interested to hear if people who got better brands / more expensive models.

mrdrifter
477 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2855986 25-Jan-2022 10:17
Little:

 

I've got a eufy floodlight camera installed under the eve. Seems to be quite a bit of adjustment in the lights and sensor/camera.

 

 

I can confirm, mine is mounted under the eave as well, just need to swivel the camera and lights around a bit. There are a few people that have put images up online on how they did this.

DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2856046 25-Jan-2022 11:39
I think i might steer away from Eufy unfortunately due to no LED replacement.




tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2856058 25-Jan-2022 12:28
Obviously it's extremely overkill, but rather than replacing some old sensor lights I had with similar models, I've instead recently connected my outdoor lights to Home Assistant via some cheap Shelly switches I bought during their sale.

 

As I already have the Frigate plugin in HA running object recognition via a usb Google Coral, I just added the Shelly relays to existing outdoor light switches and added a small bit of automation. ie if the sun is below the horizon, and a human is detected on the driveway, turn on the external garage lights; if there's a person approaching the front door at night, turn on the lights outside the front door and in the hall etc.

 

I had previously not used sensor lights next to the house because false alerts got annoying, but this has sorted that issue out completely.

 

As I said, this is overkill for this case, but it is geekzone...

richms
25242 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856147 25-Jan-2022 15:38
I'm putting in arlec grid connect ones from Bunnings. Wifi controller on them and then getting brighter led lamps since they only come with 10w led ones.

DamageInc

451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2856413 26-Jan-2022 07:22
Looking around, here is another option:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-30w-led-security-sensor-twin-flood-light_p0132000

 

Comes with its own power cord which is close to my garage opener power source.




