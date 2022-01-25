I'm glad to see lots of chatter here about home automation products and services. I'm dipping a toe in the water - have set up Home Assistant on a Raspberry Pi and I'm playing with control of my Hue lights and Google Home devices.

I have a DSC wired alarm system which I want to replace - it has needed expensive maintenance and I'm about to do renovations which will require moving/ditching the current panel location, and moving the hardware box in the attic. I'd much rather just move to some wireless motion sensors, an alarm module, and Nest Protects for smoke/CO2 sensing.

I'm looking for gear that is:

available in NZ (that I don't have to buy from Amazon overseas)

not requiring a central 'hub' (or making a really good use case if it does need a hub) - I don't need any more centralising items unless they're absolutely essential

Home Assistant compatible which I think means HomeKit?

not reliant on cameras - I have really NO or very limited need for them, and they're not the focus of my home security

Can anybody recommend sensor/alarm gear that would suit, please?