Suggestions for wireless sensors and alarm, Home Assistant compatible
kelly42

#293479 25-Jan-2022 10:24
I'm glad to see lots of chatter here about home automation products and services. I'm dipping a toe in the water - have set up Home Assistant on a Raspberry Pi and I'm playing with control of my Hue lights and Google Home devices.

 

I have a DSC wired alarm system which I want to replace - it has needed expensive maintenance and I'm about to do renovations which will require moving/ditching the current panel location, and moving the hardware box in the attic. I'd much rather just move to some wireless motion sensors, an alarm module, and Nest Protects for smoke/CO2 sensing.

 

I'm looking for gear that is:

 

  • available in NZ (that I don't have to buy from Amazon overseas)
  • not requiring a central 'hub' (or making a really good use case if it does need a hub) - I don't need any more centralising items unless they're absolutely essential
  • Home Assistant compatible which I think means HomeKit?
  • not reliant on cameras - I have really NO or very limited need for them, and they're not the focus of my home security

Can anybody recommend sensor/alarm gear that would suit, please?

hairy1
  #2856005 25-Jan-2022 10:52
You could look at Konnected.io. I replaced my DSC alarm with it and am reusing all the sensors which is great for things like room presence. It has Home Assistant integration.




Chippo
  #2856007 25-Jan-2022 10:53
Not directly answering your question - but I use a konnected (https://konnected.io/) to turn my houses wired Paradox alarm smart.

That way I have wired sensors with no batteries or cloud requirements - and can use the existing PIRs in the house as automation motion sensors.

I then added regular Aqara door / window sensors and actually use my Ring cameras as sirens (in addition to the existing sirens from the old alarm system).

Seems to work really well. Arming happening automatically - I use NFC tags to disarm.




kelly42

  #2856091 25-Jan-2022 13:41
WOW. Thanks, both of you - Konnected looks like exactly what I want! It would be nice to use the existing wired sensors, since they're already there.

 

Happy for more recommendations, too, but this sounds amazing! :)



openmedia
  #2856095 25-Jan-2022 14:16
Anyone here using Interface module so you can keep the existing alarm controls?

 

 

 

https://help.konnected.io/support/solutions/articles/32000028384-wiring-zones-in-parallel-with-a-traditional-alarm-panel




tieke
  #2856118 25-Jan-2022 14:48
I third the Konnected suggestion :)

 

Otherwise the internal motion sensors I have used have been the cheap Aqara/Xiaomi Smart home ones, and I have a Shelly motion sensor in my mailbox that also works well. All integrate with Home Assistant, but unfortunately while cheap to purchase from overseas they are not readily available in New Zealand. 

roderickh
  #2856137 25-Jan-2022 15:17
Konnected seems to be highly regarded here - where did you all source them? I am looking to also make my current AAP alarm 'smart'.

 

I looked into buying directed from konnected and the shipping is just about the cost of the interface kit... 

kelly42

  #2856375 25-Jan-2022 22:23
OK, I'm sold on Konnected. Next question: with the current DSC system, we have a couple of encrypted keyfobs we use to arm and disarm. I've done a little searching and can't find much similar out there that is Home Assistant compatible. Some Zigbee stuff, but I'm not sure what I would do with that? https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/devices/SWO-KEF1PA.html

 

This does not seem to be discussed much here or on the Home Assistant forum so I'm not quite sure how I would get a keyfob, or other similar "backup" device for visitors, young children with no phones, etc to use to arm and disarm if we take out the DSC panel. What are some other options?



MuzaNZ
  #2856475 26-Jan-2022 09:51
I would recommend thinking about using a paradox alarm.

 

We've got ours connected to home assistant using the PAI addon.

 

These panels support wired or wireless sensors but the main advantage for me was the ability to also use the traditional keypad on the wall for less tech savvy members of the family.

 

If you install the babyware configuration software you can get quite in-depth into the programming of the panel and various sensors, plus its alot easier to program them via the GUI than the keypad

hairy1
  #2856639 26-Jan-2022 13:42
I'm using a tablet for arming and disarming the alarm which uses an app from the playstore and integrates with HA along with some 433 MHz buttons in the car.




Chippo
  #2856652 26-Jan-2022 14:03
My plan for "Guest" users was to use the keypad on the front door. I have a Schlage Lock with Keypad, so it seemed sensible to use that.

 

Unfortunately the Schlage lock that came with the house is HomeKit BLE, so doesn't pull through into my Home Automation. I do plan to swap it out with a Zigbee model at some point, but haven't done that yet as "Unattended Access" has been less of a problem for the last 2 years working from home

 

For now I'm using WiFi from my Unifi wireless for presence and automatically arm / disarm based on this. So as long as someone's Phone or Watch is in range of WiFi then the alarm is off.

 

It can take a minute or two for WiFi to update though - so I have 2 NFC tags beside the front / back doors that force the disarm. Opening the garage door from my CarPlay dashboard does the same thing.

 

I don't carry a remote anymore, everything is on my phone (Both alarm and garage door). No remote to steal so no easy access to the house.




roderickh
  #2856999 27-Jan-2022 08:44
openmedia:

 

Anyone here using Interface module so you can keep the existing alarm controls?

 

 

 

https://help.konnected.io/support/solutions/articles/32000028384-wiring-zones-in-parallel-with-a-traditional-alarm-panel

 

 

 

 

I do wonder if someone here has successfully converted their AAP smart with the konnected kit... there isn't much info floating around sadly!

neb

neb
  #2857229 27-Jan-2022 16:35
roderickh:

I do wonder if someone here has successfully converted their AAP smart with the konnected kit... there isn't much info floating around sadly!

 

 

I'd be interested in that as well, quite underwhelmed by the AAP alarms, or at least the software side of things.

roderickh
  #2857251 27-Jan-2022 17:06
neb:
roderickh:

 

I do wonder if someone here has successfully converted their AAP smart with the konnected kit... there isn't much info floating around sadly!

 

I'd be interested in that as well, quite underwhelmed by the AAP alarms, or at least the software side of things.

 

 

 

I have messaged konnected directly and sent them over the installer manual for the elite - s model. Hopefully they'll come back with compatibility feedback etc. 

 

 

digidave
  #2857391 27-Jan-2022 20:44
If the DSC panel is still usable and you don't mind a bit of construction you can also look at this.

https://github.com/Dilbert66/esphome-dsckeybus

Integrates the existing panel into Home Assistant and you can then use sensors in other automation / Arm / Disarm using presence detection.

The DSC still operates on its own panel / keyfob way for any other users .

Moved into a house with a 20 year old DSC and it was easy and cheap route to add smarts to it. ~ $20 in parts

SpookyAwol
  #2859299 31-Jan-2022 13:45
Konnected seem like just what I want too. Then I checked the freight cost for the $99 version - $86. Ouch

