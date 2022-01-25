To tidy things up with some outdoor lighting, I'd like to extend the length of a festoon light cord by about 3 metres.

It's Orbit brand, apparently made/marketed by Goldair. I've attached a photo of the fitting. It's 31V DC.

They say they don't sell extension leads for it, and I haven't been able to find any on the internet.

I've found similar looking fittings on AliExpress (under 2 pin connector), but was hoping just for a cord to lengthen.

I guess my best best is to cut and splice 4 meters of cable in?

What would you guys do?