mb82

171 posts

Master Geek


#293552 29-Jan-2022 16:47
I recently got a secondhand galaxy watch 3 and see it seems blood pressure and ecg is no supported in nz, also can't download health monitor app. 

 

Do all the new galaxy watch 3 and 4's sold in nz really have this feature unavailable? This baffles me. I know it is related to being registered as a medical device, but come on, you mean to say everyone is walking around with $500 + capable watches they can't use the features of due to region restrictions?Would have thought they could just put a 'should not be used for medical data warning'

 

The watch I have only shows overseas regions when setting up, Egypt, Uae etc no nz. How can I get around this?

 

 

Jase2985
11615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858171 29-Jan-2022 16:53
Correct its only available in some regions

mb82

171 posts

Master Geek


  #2858216 29-Jan-2022 19:44
Unbelievable

Jase2985
11615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858231 29-Jan-2022 21:05
mb82: Unbelievable

 

why? it covers their ass from a legal standpoint



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74109 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858234 29-Jan-2022 21:15
mb82: Unbelievable


Not really. Some manufacturers seek approval from MoH or other for health functions. Withings watches for example only now have ECG in the USA. It took a couple of years to get that approved in ANZ. I imagine Samsung is going through the same as did Apple.




gehenna
7364 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858243 29-Jan-2022 21:40
Refer this post from Jon Herries at MoH

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=265704&page_no=2#2413865

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858272 30-Jan-2022 01:06
The Galaxy watch 4 series is able to be enabled by following a relatively straightforward process from XDA. It involves sideloading the apps on the phone and watch. There are similar guides around for the 3 but I haven't tried it for the 3.

jonherries
1239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2858289 30-Jan-2022 07:50
gehenna: Refer this post from Jon Herries at MoH

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=265704&page_no=2#2413865


Still the case.

Jon

