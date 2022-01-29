I recently got a secondhand galaxy watch 3 and see it seems blood pressure and ecg is no supported in nz, also can't download health monitor app.

Do all the new galaxy watch 3 and 4's sold in nz really have this feature unavailable? This baffles me. I know it is related to being registered as a medical device, but come on, you mean to say everyone is walking around with $500 + capable watches they can't use the features of due to region restrictions?Would have thought they could just put a 'should not be used for medical data warning'

The watch I have only shows overseas regions when setting up, Egypt, Uae etc no nz. How can I get around this?