ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Any Tasmota or ESPHome compatible smart power strips available in NZ?
openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293643 4-Feb-2022 12:28
A number of the Tuya strips have become a lot harder to re-flash with Tasmota recently and I'm looking for a smart power strip to manage a bunch of devices.

 

Something similar to this unit from mighty ape would be "almost" ideal

 

Ideal would be a smart power board where there are individual on/off switches for manual control in additional to smart app control.

 

 

 

I have a feeling I'm going to end up stuck with using Tuya as a bridge into the device rather than the local integration I get with ESPHome and Tasmota.

 

 

 

 






davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2861711 4-Feb-2022 13:00
I think all you can do it troll these pages to work it out: https://templates.blakadder.com/

 

I think it gets fairly well updated.  Also the home assitant forums seem to have a fair number of NZ/AU users that can help.

 

I've been bitten by two Kogan plugs that were not flasible (after using the Brilliant plugs sold by bunnings)/  I am using a tuya-mqtt bridge at home, but I believe it needs some updating, and I'm unsure if it's essentially cloud connected.

 

 








 

openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2861715 4-Feb-2022 13:14
davidcole:

 

I think all you can do it troll these pages to work it out: https://templates.blakadder.com/

 

I think it gets fairly well updated.  Also the home assitant forums seem to have a fair number of NZ/AU users that can help.

 

I've been bitten by two Kogan plugs that were not flasible (after using the Brilliant plugs sold by bunnings)/  I am using a tuya-mqtt bridge at home, but I believe it needs some updating, and I'm unsure if it's essentially cloud connected.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I've taken a look at the templates, but a lot of the devices now have revised designs that don't support Tasmota.

 

I've been lucky with my single plugs, I managed to get older units that I could re-flash OTA to Tasmota.






davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2861718 4-Feb-2022 13:17
openmedia:

 

I've taken a look at the templates, but a lot of the devices now have revised designs that don't support Tasmota.

 

I've been lucky with my single plugs, I managed to get older units that I could re-flash OTA to Tasmota.

 

 

yeah me too.  The only devices I actually had to take apart to flash was a sonoff SV and a Sonoff Zigbee bridge.   Actually wasn't too painful.....am considering those two kogan plugs I've got.....

 

 








 



TommySharp
72 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2862344 6-Feb-2022 07:44
Yeah I'm having the same kind of issues... Have bought a few random kinda plugs and the success with reflashing them is very hit and miss.
I'm beginning to think that I need to just settle on having a dedicated "DodgyIOT" wifi segregated from the rest of my network and leave the plugs connecting to the Tuya cloud.

richms
25266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2862448 6-Feb-2022 11:46
They are all moving to the other board on anything tuya now, since they made the pin compatible one but adds bluetooth pairing there is no reason for them to keep putting ESP boards in things.

 

Someone needs to pull finger and get tasmota or something similar running on the realtek and that other chip vendors hardware since it is the norm now.






Obraik
1616 posts

Uber Geek


  #2862552 6-Feb-2022 15:28
I've had good luck with the Arlec devices from Bunnings, you just need to be handy with a soldering iron.

 

Here's the board and here's how to convert it

