openmedia:

A number of the Tuya strips have become a lot harder to re-flash with Tasmota recently and I'm looking for a smart power strip to manage a bunch of devices.

Something similar to this unit from mighty ape would be "almost" ideal

Ideal would be a smart power board where there are individual on/off switches for manual control in additional to smart app control.

I have a feeling I'm going to end up stuck with using Tuya as a bridge into the device rather than the local integration I get with ESPHome and Tasmota.