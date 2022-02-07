

I'm sorry, but I disagree. It was right to throw away the cheap USB charger obviously (and don't buy a cheap one again). But in my opinion the likelihood that the charger somehow fried the board is incredibly unlikely, especially if you actually checked inside and saw no charring.



The USB charger shorted internally and went up in a puff of black magic smoke, some of which is deposited on your power board. The circuit breaker tripped, as it should when pulling more than it's rated for, and everything else is perhaps shaken but unhurt. Everything (except the charger) worked exactly as it should. Your example of throwing away the wall socket is apt.



But if there are still questions in your mind, go ahead and throw it away. Better to be sure than have it keep you up at night.