Can I use the power board after this happened?
Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293682 7-Feb-2022 21:09
This may be a really dumb question, but I'm serious.

 

I've got this Huntkey 8 -way power board into which I plugged a cheap USB charger which I thought I'd use to charge either a chromebook or a tablet, can't remember which.

 

This one here

 

About 10 minutes after I plugged it in, the charger blew up and short-circuited, tripping the circuit breaker at the switchboard. It also left a nice black line where the arc went on the power board. Surprisingly, the chromebook survived. The charger went to the rubbish bin, but I wonder if I can keep using the power board.

 

I opened it up and checked the contacts and the copper rails - all seems clean, no signs of charring. Is there anything else that could've been damaged by this, like surge protection?

 




Hello, Ground!

ascroft
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863195 7-Feb-2022 21:20
Why take a risk for $37?




Mark Ascroft

Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863199 7-Feb-2022 21:47
ascroft: Why take a risk for $37?

 

I just don't feel comfortable throwing away a perfectly good item, if it is perfectly good. So the question is - is it perfectly good? I mean, if that charger was plugged directly into the wall socket I don't think I'd be considering replacing the wall socket.




Hello, Ground!

Gordy7
1534 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2863200 7-Feb-2022 21:47
I would not use the power board again.

 

I would also look carefully at the appliance and cable for faulty wiring that cause the burning. Ah... I see that you binned it!

 

Current should not be flowing in the earth conductor. 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



k1w1k1d
1013 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863206 7-Feb-2022 21:59
I might be missing something, but why would you use a "cheap USB charger" when the board has two 2.1A USB ports?

 

The board has had a fright, so bin it.

 

The charger probably didn't have an earth pin, so the mark is probably just where it exploded?

 

 

Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863214 7-Feb-2022 22:13
k1w1k1d:

I might be missing something, but why would you use a "cheap USB charger" when the board has two 2.1A USB ports?

 

The board has had a fright, so bin it.

 

The charger probably didn't have an earth pin, so the mark is probably just where it exploded?

 

 

 

 

- Because the other two USB ports were being used for something else.

 

- Correct, no earth pin on the charger.

 

- Alright, into the bin it goes.




Hello, Ground!

nztim
2331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2863218 7-Feb-2022 22:32
Throw it out already- And don’t buy a cheap replacement either as they arc which probably what happened in this case




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

pih

pih
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863242 8-Feb-2022 00:09
I'm sorry, but I disagree. It was right to throw away the cheap USB charger obviously (and don't buy a cheap one again). But in my opinion the likelihood that the charger somehow fried the board is incredibly unlikely, especially if you actually checked inside and saw no charring.

The USB charger shorted internally and went up in a puff of black magic smoke, some of which is deposited on your power board. The circuit breaker tripped, as it should when pulling more than it's rated for, and everything else is perhaps shaken but unhurt. Everything (except the charger) worked exactly as it should. Your example of throwing away the wall socket is apt.

But if there are still questions in your mind, go ahead and throw it away. Better to be sure than have it keep you up at night.



richms
25274 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2863366 8-Feb-2022 10:07
I'd clean it off with some IPA and a cloth and keep using it. The charger let out its smoke on it, nothing to do with the board.




Richard rich.ms

backfiah
200 posts

Master Geek


  #2863428 8-Feb-2022 10:52
Kudos to OP for asking before adding to e-waste!

robjg63
3505 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863432 8-Feb-2022 10:58
Got to agree with the 2 recent posts above - Looked to me like the external USB charger was the thing that (literally) had a meltdown and expired.

 

Doesn't mean that there is anything wrong with the power board.

 

Some of the logic above would have you throwing the house away as well because the internal wiring might be damaged.

 

I would test the unit with something simple and cheap like a lamp first - but I cant see that the USB charger going bang should have damaged the power board.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2863519 8-Feb-2022 11:54
Apart from a circuit breaker everyone realises all this power board is is some plastic that covers copper cables and contacts? That board will be fine... Don't contribute to e-waste!




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Kookoo

566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863799 9-Feb-2022 09:01
Thanks for your replies everyone.

 

The last few replies changed my mind - it's back from the rubbish bin! :)

 

I've cleaned it with alcohol (although the black marks didn't come off), and tested it with a desk lamp. It seems to be doing OK, so I'll be putting it back in use.




Hello, Ground!

