I've got this Huntkey 8 -way power board into which I plugged a cheap USB charger which I thought I'd use to charge either a chromebook or a tablet, can't remember which.
This one here
About 10 minutes after I plugged it in, the charger blew up and short-circuited, tripping the circuit breaker at the switchboard. It also left a nice black line where the arc went on the power board. Surprisingly, the chromebook survived. The charger went to the rubbish bin, but I wonder if I can keep using the power board.
I opened it up and checked the contacts and the copper rails - all seems clean, no signs of charring. Is there anything else that could've been damaged by this, like surge protection?