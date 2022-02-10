outdoorsnz:

I have been playing around with ESP8266 WEMOS D1 / D2 mini wifi board with DHT11 / DS18B20 / SPL06-007 sensors all sourced from jaycar.

Primarily as inside / outside temperature information displayed as a basic internal website. Avoided anything cloud based.

This has got me thinking that the SPL06-007 would be perfect for a simple portable battery powered display to show temperature and altitude on a lcd matrix screen when out tramping etc.

The code to display the altitude is:

get_altitude(get_pressure(),local_pressure)

Where the example suggests you need to know your local airport air pressure.

Can this variable be set and forgot (i.e. 1011.1mb from example) or would you need to regularly have to update this variable as air pressure changes?

Any suggestions would be great thanks :-)