

I couldn’t find a clear answer on this so ended up with the Gridconnect compatible Orion Doorbell from Bunnings for $140. It comes with a 16gb SD card for storage (no subscriptions), it messages your phone to say someone is at the door, you can choose to only record when the doorbell is pressed, or to do motion detection also.



We have only had it for a week, but a friend said his one needs charging once per month, easy to remove off the wall with one screw and plug it into a microusb for a couple of hours.

