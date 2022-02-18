We'd like to get a video doorbell, as we often don't hear people knocking from the back of the house, plus we can't see through the obscure glass even if we're beside the door.
Here's what I think we need:
- Battery powered with decent battery life as there's no easy way to get power there. It's right beside the external meter box but no existing power / doorbell.
- If it works with solar that might be useful - that area gets a couple of hours of direct sunlight early in the days
- Works with either Android phones / Amazon Echo Show 8 device
- Water resistant - noting that it will rarely get wet because it's a sheltered area
What have people found good? Ideally based on personal experience.