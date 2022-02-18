Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommend a video doorbell for NZ 2022
timmmay

18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293863 18-Feb-2022 11:09
Send private message

We'd like to get a video doorbell, as we often don't hear people knocking from the back of the house, plus we can't see through the obscure glass even if we're beside the door. 

 

Here's what I think we need:

 

  • Battery powered with decent battery life as there's no easy way to get power there. It's right beside the external meter box but no existing power / doorbell.
  • If it works with solar that might be useful - that area gets a couple of hours of direct sunlight early in the days
  • Works with either Android phones / Amazon Echo Show 8 device
  • Water resistant - noting that it will rarely get wet because it's a sheltered area

What have people found good? Ideally based on personal experience.

esawers
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2870822 18-Feb-2022 12:08
Send private message

I couldn’t find a clear answer on this so ended up with the Gridconnect compatible Orion Doorbell from Bunnings for $140. It comes with a 16gb SD card for storage (no subscriptions), it messages your phone to say someone is at the door, you can choose to only record when the doorbell is pressed, or to do motion detection also.

We have only had it for a week, but a friend said his one needs charging once per month, easy to remove off the wall with one screw and plug it into a microusb for a couple of hours.

timmmay

18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870823 18-Feb-2022 12:14
Send private message

Thanks, interesting. I don't think I'd be keen on unscrewing it every month, the screw hole will wear out unless it's a mount that stays on the wall. I think solar might be more practical. We have a mains plug 2m from where it would be, so we might just put a cord out to charge it occasionally. Charging monthly sounds annoying.

esawers
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2870829 18-Feb-2022 12:29
Send private message

Yes it’s on a mount that screws onto the wall, and then a single safety screw into the bottom of the mount so it can’t be easily removed



timmmay

18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870832 18-Feb-2022 12:45
Send private message

Thanks :) I'm also wondering about Ring doorbells, the box for the Echo Show mentions them.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870833 18-Feb-2022 12:48
Send private message

timmmay:

 

  • Works with either Android phones / Amazon Echo Show 8 device

 

Amazon Ring Doorbell. It integrates easily with your Amazon Echo environment and you can say "Alexa, show me my front door" (or whatever name you give it) and it will show the live feed on your Echo Show 8. Alexa will also notify you - "There's someone at the front door" (if someone pressed the button) or "Movement detected on the front door" if you have motion detection activated. You can even talk to the visitor through your Echo Show device.




davidcole
5537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2870835 18-Feb-2022 12:49
Send private message

freitasm:

 

timmmay:

 

  • Works with either Android phones / Amazon Echo Show 8 device

 

Amazon Ring Doorbell. It integrates easily with your Amazon Echo environment and you can say "Alexa, show me my front door" (or whatever name you give it) and it will show the live feed on your Echo Show 8. Alexa will also notify you - "There's someone at the front door" (if someone pressed the button) or "Movement detected on the front door" if you have motion detection activated. You can even talk to the visitor through your Echo Show device.

 

 

How is it powered?  What options are there for that?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870836 18-Feb-2022 12:50
Send private message

Either wired or battery.

 

Video Doorbells | Smart Doorbell Cameras to Monitor Your Door | Ring




lchiu7
5872 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2870837 18-Feb-2022 12:52
Send private message

I have a NIB Ring Doorbell 2 that you have for say $150 (ono).

 

 

 

It works with Alexa but I never installed it as it doesn't work with the Google smart displays.




fearandloathing
360 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870844 18-Feb-2022 13:02
Send private message

I would recommend a ring doorbell, I have ring doorbell pro.
However if you are expecting couriers to ring the doorbell, you will be disappointed.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870845 18-Feb-2022 13:04
Send private message

Quite a few do here. But the latest Ring Doorbell will notify you ("Motion detected") even before they get to the door.




timmmay

18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870860 18-Feb-2022 13:37
Send private message

Thanks all. Ring is probably well integrated with the device I have. Does motion detection on a ring battery doorbell use a lot of battery? Getting hard wired power out there is possible but would be a PITA. Solar would be easy.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870865 18-Feb-2022 13:42
Send private message

My current Ring Doorbell needs the battery recharged once a month. YMMV obviously depending on how much use it gets.




timmmay

18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870866 18-Feb-2022 13:51
Send private message

Looks like there's a couple of options for solar for about $50, a compact one the Ring mounts to that is quite tidy, or a larger solar panel that would be mounted on the house. I'll have a think about that.

 

US$180 for the Ring Doorbell 3 so not exactly cheap, probably US$250 with shipping so NZ$400. I wonder if my wife wants one that much!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870867 18-Feb-2022 13:53
Send private message

Why buy from overseas? These are available through PB Tech, Noel Leeming, Bunnings, JB HiFi...




timmmay

18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870879 18-Feb-2022 14:07
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Why buy from overseas? These are available through PB Tech, Noel Leeming, Bunnings, JB HiFi...

 

 

Good suggestion thanks. Hadn't thought of that.

