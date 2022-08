Just note - the Mirabella Genio and Grid Connect are both Tuya Smartlife products so you're better to just use the Tuya app in both cases.



This PAR38 bulb is in-stock at Bunnings Porirua: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-1350lm-cct-par38-es-globe_p0111510

You can even add on the Genio Motion Sensors (buy online) however just note they're not actually waterproof so you'll have to place them in a sheltered area: https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/mirabella-genio-wi-fi-motion-sensor/2622811

Pair to the Tuya Smartlife app and then to Alexa and job done. The sensor can also be used for Amazon Routines.

There are quite a few cheap mirabella genio devices at kmart. I'm using quite a few of them and for the price they're quite good. Since they just use the Tuya ecosystem they're pretty secure.