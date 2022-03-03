Lizard1977

I found a wifi motion sensor at KMart for just $30 and decided to give it a shot. It's Genio branded, but a Tuya-based sensor, so I set it up in the Tuya app, and added it to an automation in Home Assistant. It works, but there is a noticeable lag of between 5 and 7 seconds from when motion is sensed and when the action is performed. I've used Local Tuya to make all my lights local (and the lag for turning on lights generally is practically undetectable), but I haven't been able to get the motion sensor onto Local Tuya. When I go to add the integration, the Discovery tool doesn't automatically detect it, and after some trial and error to discover the IP address, when I try to add it manually the integration says it can't connect the device. I've triple checked the Device ID and the local key, and they are definitely right and by process of elimination I've got the IP address right. So I'm stuck not being able to load this sensor into Local Tuya.

Which leads me to my problem. This is my first ever motion sensor, but I would have expected the delay between detection and action to be much smaller than 7 seconds. Up to a second would be fine - much longer than that, and you're in the room for several seconds before the lights even come on. But is the delay because the sensor is wifi-based and on the Tuya cloud, or is that just how these consumer-grade motion sensors work? I have no frame of reference to determine whether it's simply a cheap sensor, or if it's slow because it's going through the cloud. Anyone have anything to chip on this?