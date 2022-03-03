Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Genio (KMart) motion sensor + Home Assistant
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#294068 3-Mar-2022 12:50
I found a wifi motion sensor at KMart for just $30 and decided to give it a shot.  It's Genio branded, but a Tuya-based sensor, so I set it up in the Tuya app, and added it to an automation in Home Assistant.  It works, but there is a noticeable lag of between 5 and 7 seconds from when motion is sensed and when the action is performed.  I've used Local Tuya to make all my lights local (and the lag for turning on lights generally is practically undetectable), but I haven't been able to get the motion sensor onto Local Tuya.  When I go to add the integration, the Discovery tool doesn't automatically detect it, and after some trial and error to discover the IP address, when I try to add it manually the integration says it can't connect the device.  I've triple checked the Device ID and the local key, and they are definitely right and by process of elimination I've got the IP address right.  So I'm stuck not being able to load this sensor into Local Tuya.

 

Which leads me to my problem.  This is my first ever motion sensor, but I would have expected the delay between detection and action to be much smaller than 7 seconds.  Up to a second would be fine - much longer than that, and you're in the room for several seconds before the lights even come on.  But is the delay because the sensor is wifi-based and on the Tuya cloud, or is that just how these consumer-grade motion sensors work?  I have no frame of reference to determine whether it's simply a cheap sensor, or if it's slow because it's going through the cloud.  Anyone have anything to chip on this?

richms
25067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2878299 3-Mar-2022 12:56
That is normal for wifi sensors. They have to wake up, connect to the wifi, get DHCP, and then make the request and then go back to sleep.

 

If you want faster you should look at the zigbee or bluetooth ones. The bunnings deta one is pretty quick and is bluetooth LE so you may be able to skip the gateway and go straight into the machine running HA - I know there is an integration for some of the devices like it.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2878301 3-Mar-2022 13:02
Thanks for that.  At least I know it's not worth the effort trying to get it running locally.

 

I had been looking at the Bunnings range, or possibly Xiaomi/Aqara, but I'd ideally want to run it on Zigbee with something like the Conbee II.  The $30 Kmart looked like a cheap way to experiment with sensors, but it sounds like the wifi delay makes it impractical.

CokemonZ
781 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2878307 3-Mar-2022 13:18
I have 2 or 3 non branded tuya wifi sensors, motion and door open.

 

As far as I can figure they disconnect from wifi until something happens - assume to conserve battery. So there is a massive delay while they reconnect to wifi then send the trigger.

 

Always wondered whether the zigbee ones were better but never got around to trying the hub.

 

 

 

 



peejayw
1575 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2878341 3-Mar-2022 14:25
I have got the Philips Hue motion sensor, not exactly the cheapest boy on the block but in combination with a Conbee, detection reaction time is instantaneous and the cooldown time is only 8sec before its ready to go again. Some of the cheaper units have very long cool downs.




frankv
5045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2878352 3-Mar-2022 15:13
richms:

 

That is normal for wifi sensors. They have to wake up, connect to the wifi, get DHCP, and then make the request and then go back to sleep.

 

 

Ummm... just like a Wifi light switch, it should already have its IP address via DHCP, and refresh it daily. I'm thinking that there's some filtering of the signal that causes the delay.

 

 

richms
25067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2878380 3-Mar-2022 15:37
frankv:

 

richms:

 

That is normal for wifi sensors. They have to wake up, connect to the wifi, get DHCP, and then make the request and then go back to sleep.

 

 

Ummm... just like a Wifi light switch, it should already have its IP address via DHCP, and refresh it daily. I'm thinking that there's some filtering of the signal that causes the delay.

 

 

 

 

Wifi lightswitch has power all the time so doesnt disconnect and go to sleep till something happens.




Richard rich.ms

frankv
5045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2878398 3-Mar-2022 16:32
richms:

 

Wifi lightswitch has power all the time so doesnt disconnect and go to sleep till something happens.

 

 

Ah, OK... didn't realise this was battery powered.

 

 

