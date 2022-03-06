I'm after a USB cable tester to test charging (so voltage and amps) on cables - we have an enormous pile of cables, and keen to weed out the good ones from the bad/suspect/charging constrained. I see a vast array on ebay, Trademe et al, so anyone with specific recommendations?
Unfortunately it is a mix of USB-A --> Micro USB, USB-A --> USB-C and USB-C --> USB-C cables to test. Though I'm hoping adapters might deal with that, rather than an over-elaborate testing system.
I've already got a (very) basic network tester, so dedicated USB tester or combined network + USB tester is fine if it offers the best option.