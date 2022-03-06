Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)USB cable tester - recommendations

mdf

mdf

3048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#294113 6-Mar-2022 11:35
Send private message

I'm after a USB cable tester to test charging (so voltage and amps) on cables - we have an enormous pile of cables, and keen to weed out the good ones from the bad/suspect/charging constrained. I see a vast array on ebay, Trademe et al, so anyone with specific recommendations?

 

Unfortunately it is a mix of USB-A --> Micro USB, USB-A --> USB-C and USB-C --> USB-C cables to test. Though I'm hoping adapters might deal with that, rather than an over-elaborate testing system.

 

I've already got a (very) basic network tester, so dedicated USB tester or combined network + USB tester is fine if it offers the best option.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Gordy7
1506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879847 6-Mar-2022 15:44
Send private message

I went with a simple USB tester and a resistive load some years ago. Useful for checking chargers, cables plus phone and tablet loads.

 

A more up to date tester version is shown below. You might need a few extra adapters to suit your cables and connector combinations.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32854809579.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_groupList.8148356.1.63155979Dog1bQ

 

USB Load with switched resistors:

 

I have a board with 4 resistors for various loads.... does not seem to be available now.... but here is a 2 resistor version.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32717673669.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_groupList.8148356.5.7cb07967DVYRGI




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

mdf

mdf

3048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2879852 6-Mar-2022 16:05
Send private message

Thanks! Have ordered the fancy 4-way looking one - seems to have all of USB A, C and micro!

Gordy7
1506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879886 6-Mar-2022 17:17
Send private message

mdf:

 

Thanks! Have ordered the fancy 4-way looking one - seems to have all of USB A, C and micro!

 

 

Any chance of a link?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



neb

neb
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2879988 6-Mar-2022 22:17
Send private message

Most USB cables other than USB-C are garbage, there's some EE guy who has a web page where he reports the results from testing a pile of different cables and some of them are so bad that he describes them as "a very long thin resistor". Even with USB-C you run into problems with out-of-spec cables, or out-of-spec devices that get things like the CC resistors wrong and what looks like a power supply or cable problem is actually a device problem. In particular what you need to test USB cables is a dummy load to see what they perform like at various current draws, the switched-resistor loads are OK for basic testing but remember that what you're measuring isn't the voltage at a draw of (say) 1A but the voltage at what would be 1A if you had a perfect cable. To actually measure the voltage at 1A draw you'll need an electronic load.

mdf

mdf

3048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2880733 7-Mar-2022 20:35
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

Any chance of a link?

 

 

This is the one I've ordered (though it looks like I got the last one): https://www.ebay.com/itm/403085244260. I think this is the same one you suggested, but from ebay rather than AliX - I'm sure it's all the same sellers, but overall I've had better experiences with ebay.

mdf

mdf

3048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2880735 7-Mar-2022 20:38
Send private message

neb: Most USB cables other than USB-C are garbage, there's some EE guy who has a web page where he reports the results from testing a pile of different cables and some of them are so bad that he describes them as "a very long thin resistor". Even with USB-C you run into problems with out-of-spec cables, or out-of-spec devices that get things like the CC resistors wrong and what looks like a power supply or cable problem is actually a device problem. In particular what you need to test USB cables is a dummy load to see what they perform like at various current draws, the switched-resistor loads are OK for basic testing but remember that what you're measuring isn't the voltage at a draw of (say) 1A but the voltage at what would be 1A if you had a perfect cable. To actually measure the voltage at 1A draw you'll need an electronic load.

 

Hasn't arrived yet, but I was under the impression this style of one worked by sitting between the charger and device i.e. charger --> cable --> tester --> device. I was planning on testing this with something like a powerbank. I'm basically trying to weed out the worst offending cables, so hopefully will work for that.

Gordy7
1506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880738 7-Mar-2022 20:55
Send private message

mdf:

 

Gordy7:

 

Any chance of a link?

 

 

This is the one I've ordered (though it looks like I got the last one): https://www.ebay.com/itm/403085244260. I think this is the same one you suggested, but from ebay rather than AliX - I'm sure it's all the same sellers, but overall I've had better experiences with ebay.

 

 

That tester looks good.

 

I sometimes get called by family and friends with 'my phone or tablet won't charge'

 

Often plugs and sockets have been thrashed or they have used the incorrect charger - not knowing that chargers are different or a device needs more current.

 

So these testers provide useful info but a bit of detective work is also required.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



neb

neb
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2880745 7-Mar-2022 21:23
Send private message

mdf:

Hasn't arrived yet, but I was under the impression this style of one worked by sitting between the charger and device i.e. charger --> cable --> tester --> device. I was planning on testing this with something like a powerbank. I'm basically trying to weed out the worst offending cables, so hopefully will work for that.

 

 

Ah, OK, so you're using the device as the load. That'll work if you're wanting to test the behaviour of that particular device with that particular cable, but may not characterise the cable in general.

 

 

Also, before you add the cable to the mix, plug the tester straight into the charger to see whether the charger is the problem, then add the cable. I've seen chargers that start to sag over about 1A, but also 1A chargers that are still delivering > 5V at 2A, which is either good (reliable over-engineering) or bad (no safety circuitry so they'll eventually cook themselves).

 

 

In any case though really bad cables will be so obviously bad that it shouldn't be hard to find them.

richms
25077 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2880765 7-Mar-2022 22:55
Send private message

I had a particularly bad cable that I ended up wanting to cut up to just use the micro usb plug on it from something else and found that the clueless people that made it had used one of the thin data wires for the negative power, and the thick power one for the data -. I guess they stuff one end up so just do the same on the other and it passed the continuity test at the sweatshop cable factory that made them to bundle with arduino clones etc. Was a pretty transparent blue insulation cable that was sticky and stunk too.

 

I don't bother testing them now. The kmart USB-C cables work great. I bought a few of them and the rest I have are just used for data to random low power hobby junk stuff.




Richard rich.ms

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 