

Most USB cables other than USB-C are garbage, there's some EE guy who has a web page where he reports the results from testing a pile of different cables and some of them are so bad that he describes them as "a very long thin resistor". Even with USB-C you run into problems with out-of-spec cables, or out-of-spec devices that get things like the CC resistors wrong and what looks like a power supply or cable problem is actually a device problem. In particular what you need to test USB cables is a dummy load to see what they perform like at various current draws, the switched-resistor loads are OK for basic testing but remember that what you're measuring isn't the voltage at a draw of (say) 1A but the voltage at what would be 1A if you had a perfect cable. To actually measure the voltage at 1A draw you'll need an electronic load.