You can use a state condition for the sun, below horizon.

There might also be a blueprint for this, but I threw a slightly more advanced version together for you. It'll turn a light on to 80% when the door is opened (Fading up over 2 seconds).

Then turn the light back off 5 minutes after the door is closed. Fading down over 20 seconds.

alias: Light - On with Door

description: ''

mode: restart

trigger:

- platform: state

entity_id: binary_sensor.door_living_room_1

from: 'off'

to: 'on'

condition:

- condition: state

entity_id: sun.sun

state: below_horizon

action:

- service: light.turn_on

data:

brightness_pct: 80

transition: 2

target:

entity_id: light.living_room_lamps

- wait_for_trigger:

- platform: state

entity_id: binary_sensor.door_living_room_1

from: 'on'

to: 'off'

for:

hours: 0

minutes: 5

seconds: 0

- service: light.turn_off

data:

transition: 20

target:

entity_id: light.living_room_lamps