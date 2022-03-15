One thing I was shocked to find out is the battery life of the iWatch 7 series is apparently 18 hours...

Apple Watch is so capable you’ll want to wear it all day long. So we made sure we gave it a battery that lasts all day, too. Our goal for battery life is 18 hours after an overnight charge, factoring in things like checking the time, receiving notifications, using apps, and doing a 60-minute workout. And because everyone will use Apple Watch differently, we tested several other metrics as well.

That means nightly charging for sure, so if you're not happy with the battery life of your current watch, an iWatch doesn't look like it'll solve this problem.

As a contrast I always get three days out of my watch - a Galaxy Watch of some gen, at least two years old. Sure, I don't have the screen to be always on etc.

Noting you write of potentially going back to a Samsung phone, perhaps it could be worth holding off buying a new watch until you know if you are going to swap phones - not surprisingly, Samsung watches integrate well with Samsung phones, whereas I don't believe the current Galaxy even works with iOS; it's the same in reverse (so buying an iWatch now won't be much use to you if you do go away from an iPhone).

(One advantage of buying a Galaxy 4 watch at the moment is lots of people got these free when buying a new S22, so quite a few are around as s/h but unused; I have to admit I'm tempted to upgrade...)