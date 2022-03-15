Good morning Geekzoners,
My ol' reliable Samsung Fear Fit recently took a tumble and the face smashed after 4+ years of use.
Looking at a replacement and I'm totally out of touch with watches nowadays.
What do you have
Things I enjoyed about the Gear Fit..
•Automatic workout detection after 10 mins of movement (eg walking)
•Size/weight - Very discrete and barely noticeable.
•Strong vibrate alarm
Not a fan of..
•Battery anxiety, lasted reliably 24hrs. Slow charge.
•Hard to read screen (Albeit low brightness to save batt)
•Truncated message notifications.
•Poor/no water resistance
I don't mind buying second hand, I have a iPhone 11 as a daily driver but it is a work phone and will probably go back to Samsung if I leave.
I am thinking a second hand iWatch and selling when/if I leave.
Are there much differences with the iwatch series - Any to specifically avoid?
Thank you, I started reading reviews and realised I don't care about "accurate ECG" ratings, or other such granular details that reviewers go on about, just a reliable easy to use smart watch.
Thank you in advance!