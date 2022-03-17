I took advantage of PB Tech's EOFY sale to get a discount on the Xiaomi smart home bundle - the gateway, plus a pair of motion sensors, a door sensor, a humidity/temp sensor, along with a simple button switch. I figured this would work reasonably well with HA, but unless it's just my foggy non-Covid brain, I can't for the life of me work out what I'm doing wrong.

I set up the gateway and added it to the Mi Home app on my phone. I then added the Xiaomi Miio integration in HA, and it found and added the gateway. But then the door sensor (which works fine with the Mi Home app) can't be added using the Miio integration (it's not a supported device - something to do with the gateway being a lumi gateway?). I haven't tried the other devices - if I've wandered down the wrong path, I'd prefer to keep them boxed for now.

I think a while back I was looking at the Conbee II for controlling Zigbee devices - is this the way forward or is there actually a simple way to integrate the basic Xiaomi devices into Home Assistant? I wanted to check that these types of sensors would do what I was looking to do before buying more, and then probably getting the Conbee to run everything locally. But maybe I need to get the Conbee anyway so I can bring all the devices into Home Assistant in the first place.