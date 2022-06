You should have both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz turned on. Regardless of this device requirements. Other devices will use the appropriate band.

Both bands should have the same name and password. Let the devices decide which one to connect to automatically.

If you can't see a 2.4 GHz network when pairing this device, you could temporarily turn 5 GHZ off, connect the device according to its instructions and then turn 5 GHz back on.