We are with Genesis In Wellington (I’ve been planning to move from them). Received a snail mail letter today advising they would upgrade our electricity meter to a smart meter.
https://vectormetering.com/nz/for-households/modem-upgrade
It says we don’t need to do anything and sounds as if we have no choice but to accept. What if I don’t want them to change anything on my property? Is this in my interests to change to a smart meter or is this just a smart way to charge more. I note the letter does not give an option of calling anyone to accept or decline, it only gives a number for complaints to utilities disputes.
Should I be moving away from Genesis now, I was thinking of Electric Kiwi, and do other companies require this also?
Any advice appreciated.
Edited to add more detail