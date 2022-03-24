Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Genesis want to upgrade Power Meter by Vector to smart meter. Benefit or not?
Eva888

1074 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295379 24-Mar-2022 16:32
We are with Genesis In Wellington (I’ve been planning to move from them). Received a snail mail letter today advising they would upgrade our electricity meter to a smart meter.

https://vectormetering.com/nz/for-households/modem-upgrade

It says we don’t need to do anything and sounds as if we have no choice but to accept. What if I don’t want them to change anything on my property? Is this in my interests to change to a smart meter or is this just a smart way to charge more. I note the letter does not give an option of calling anyone to accept or decline, it only gives a number for complaints to utilities disputes.

Should I be moving away from Genesis now, I was thinking of Electric Kiwi, and do other companies require this also?

Edited to add more detail




Edited to add more detail

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
insane
2993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2891473 24-Mar-2022 16:46
It's a lines company thing and nothing to do with your energy retailer.

Means you don't get estimate bills every second month. Just say yes :)

wellygary
6634 posts

Uber Geek


  #2891477 24-Mar-2022 16:50
Many of the new power companies, like Electric Kiwi will not accept you as a customer unless you have smart meter....

 

They don't like having to pay someone to come out to read the meter

 

So yeah, just say yes.....

 

(You will find if you really push it that the lines company will have a legal right to access the meter box on your property without your express permission anyway) 

MaxineN
1030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2891479 24-Mar-2022 16:51
"There have been no issues with the meter at your property. It works as expected using the currently available, but soon-to-be-retired technology of 2G and 3G cellular networks."

 

 

 

🤔

 

This has gotten me thinking a bit.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



DjShadow
3832 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2891480 24-Mar-2022 16:55
Looks like this is a needed upgrade so the Vodafone 2G/GSM network can be phased out

scottjpalmer
5828 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891484 24-Mar-2022 17:10
MaxineN:

"There have been no issues with the meter at your property. It works as expected using the currently available, but soon-to-be-retired technology of 2G and 3G cellular networks."


 


🤔


This has gotten me thinking a bit.



https://www.ventia.co.nz/news-and-insights/ventia-awarded-contract-for-4g-modem-rollout

The upgrade to 4G and 5G connectivity allows for faster speeds and greater capacity. This will help Vector Metering to better support its energy customers. It will also help to future-proof meter devices well beyond the planned shutdown of the national 2G network, slated for 2025.

MaxineN
1030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2891486 24-Mar-2022 17:13
scottjpalmer:
https://www.ventia.co.nz/news-and-insights/ventia-awarded-contract-for-4g-modem-rollout

The upgrade to 4G and 5G connectivity allows for faster speeds and greater capacity. This will help Vector Metering to better support its energy customers. It will also help to future-proof meter devices well beyond the planned shutdown of the national 2G network, slated for 2025.

 

 

 

https://web.archive.org/web/20160806162207/http://www.telecompaper.com/news/vodafone-nz-says-will-maintain-2g-as-long-as-demand--1156661

 

 

 

Unless I'm completely wrong this is the latest that's public.

 

 

 

edit: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=290029&page_no=2#2797512 "there also are no upcoming updates or changes taking place for the GSM network at this stage. Any future updates taking place will be available to look up via our Vodafone NZ website. " from Jovi

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73918 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891487 24-Mar-2022 17:13
Eva888: Is this in my interests to change to a smart meter or is this just a smart way to charge more. 

 

 

There is no conspiracy here. You were charged by usage, you will continue to be charged by usage. Instead of someone coming around to read the metering equipment every two months the data is transferred daily.

 

If nothing it will be more accurate instead of you having to pay an estimated amount every second month - which could be good or bad depending on averages.

 

 

 

Eva888: Should I be moving away from Genesis now, I was thinking of Electric Kiwi, and do other companies require this also?

 

 

You should move if you find something cheaper. If not, why bother?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



wonderstuff
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2891488 24-Mar-2022 17:17
insane: It's a lines company thing and nothing to do with your energy retailer.

Means you don't get estimate bills every second month. Just say yes :)


Close, its actually a MEP (Metering Equipment Provider) thing, ensuring that these 2G/3G meters don't become non communicating manually read meters.

nztim
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2891495 24-Mar-2022 17:45
If your meter is an old mechanical meter they get un reliable and your power company will want to change it so that you are paying for all the power you are using

Eva888

1074 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2891502 24-Mar-2022 17:59
Thanks for the advice. I wasn’t imagining a conspiracy but curious as to why, as our meter was already smart as far as I know.

I checked other power comparison sites and Electric Kiwi came out cheapest. However, when you look at the same comparisons between Power Switch and Glimp, each has a different recommendation and it’s difficult to really compare as each company calls their plan type by a different name

So at present Genesis according to my bill is

Plus standard anytime is 20.2600 c/unit
Plus standard Composite 17.9100. “
Plus standard Daily Fixed 199.8800 c/day

If you compare my bill with Genesis on the comparison websites it works out my bill rate is less than their advertised rates, including Electric Kiwis'...both their price on the comparison sites is a few cents more.

Very confusing and difficult to make a sensible comparison.

Handle9
7600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891504 24-Mar-2022 18:02
The meter is on your property but it isn't your property. One of the things that you do when you accept supply of electricity is you accept that the lines company can maintain and/or upgrade their equipment. They are entitled to do this both under contract and legislation.

 

You can make it difficult for them but really what's the benefit for you to do this? They aren't doing anything that will make your life worse, unless you have a meter that was reading iow for whatever reason. Then you were getting something for free, which I would view as a historical bonus rather than anything I was entitled to.

gregmcc
2011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891509 24-Mar-2022 18:06
At the end of the day, it's your meter box, they require permission to do *any* work on your property.

 

Send them a nicely worded email declining them permission to do the meter upgrade AND put a laminated note in your meter board declining authorization to do any work on your property.

 

Make sure the letter is visible in the meter board as Genesis will just send out their contractor who may not be aware that you do not want the smart meter.

 

 

 

Make it clear on the letter that:-

 

1) you own the property and meter board, and your permission must be obtained before *any* work is done.

 

2) Permission is denied and should this be ignored a official complaint will be made with the EWRB (Electrical Workers Registration Board).

 

 

 

I'm sure Genesis benefit from smart meters with reduced meter reading costs, I bet they are not passing this on when the meters are changed.

 

 

 

If you decide to go through with the smart meter upgrade, Genesis is required to provide a Certificate of compliance AND an Electrical Safety Certificate (these can be combined on the same form) so don't forget to insist of them.

 

 

gregmcc
2011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891512 24-Mar-2022 18:09
wellygary:

 

 

 

(You will find if you really push it that the lines company will have a legal right to access the meter box on your property without your express permission anyway) 

 

 

 

 

Your wrong, as the owner of the property and the electrical installation you can legally deny anyone access unless there is a maintenance or safety issue. Replacing the old meter with a new one is neither a maintenance or safety issue

Handle9
7600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891514 24-Mar-2022 18:15
gregmcc:

 

wellygary:

 

 

 

(You will find if you really push it that the lines company will have a legal right to access the meter box on your property without your express permission anyway) 

 

 

 

 

Your wrong, as the owner of the property and the electrical installation you can legally deny anyone access unless there is a maintenance or safety issue. Replacing the old meter with a new one is neither a maintenance or safety issue

 

 

If the meter is unable to be read due to obsolescence it is a maintenance issue.

 

 

 

The relevant section of the electricity act (section 23):

 

(3)

 

In this section, maintenance includes—

 

(a) any repairs and any other activities for the purpose of maintaining, or that have the effect of maintaining, existing works; and

 

(b) the carrying out of any replacement or upgrade of existing works as long as the land will not be injuriously affected as a result of the replacement or upgrade.

 

 

 

 

gregmcc
2011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891522 24-Mar-2022 18:28
Handle9:

 

If the meter is unable to be read due to obsolescence it is a maintenance issue.

 

 

 

The relevant section of the electricity act (section 23):

 

(3)

 

In this section, maintenance includes—

 

(a) any repairs and any other activities for the purpose of maintaining, or that have the effect of maintaining, existing works; and

 

(b) the carrying out of any replacement or upgrade of existing works as long as the land will not be injuriously affected as a result of the replacement or upgrade.

 

 

 

 

"Section 23 Rights of entry in respect of existing works"

 

The definition of works in the Electricity Act

 

works—
(a) means any fittings that are used, or designed or intended for use, in or in
connection with the generation, conversion, transformation, or conveyance
of electricity; but
(b) does not include any part of an electrical installation

 

it specifically excludes any part of an "installation."

 

electrical installation—
(a) means—
(i) in relation to a property with a point of supply, all fittings beyond
the point of supply that form part of a system that is used to convey
electricity to a point of consumption, or used to generate or
store electricity; and
(ii) in relation to a property without a point of supply, all fittings that
form part of a system that is used to convey electricity to a point
of consumption, or used to generate or store electricity; but

 

------------------

 

in short your house is an installation, so section 23 does not apply.

 

 

 

 

