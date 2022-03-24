At the end of the day, it's your meter box, they require permission to do *any* work on your property.

Send them a nicely worded email declining them permission to do the meter upgrade AND put a laminated note in your meter board declining authorization to do any work on your property.

Make sure the letter is visible in the meter board as Genesis will just send out their contractor who may not be aware that you do not want the smart meter.

Make it clear on the letter that:-

1) you own the property and meter board, and your permission must be obtained before *any* work is done.

2) Permission is denied and should this be ignored a official complaint will be made with the EWRB (Electrical Workers Registration Board).

I'm sure Genesis benefit from smart meters with reduced meter reading costs, I bet they are not passing this on when the meters are changed.

If you decide to go through with the smart meter upgrade, Genesis is required to provide a Certificate of compliance AND an Electrical Safety Certificate (these can be combined on the same form) so don't forget to insist of them.