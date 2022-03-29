Hi guys,

After some advice here please.

When we bought our new house 3 or so years ago, it came with this security camera system pre-installed by the builder.

It's a 4-channel unit with POE output to all 4 camera units.

I suspect it stopped working after the recent lightning/thunderstorm early last week.

There is still connectivity from the router to the unit but all 4 cameras are showing as offline as per the EZView app which I've been using to remote into the camera.

Can see the LED of POE ports the cameras are plugged into are not flashing anymore.

Is the issue likely to be the POE which has somehow fried/toasted since it cannot be a coincidence that all 4 cameras have all gone offline at the same time? And if so, can it be replaced/repaired?

TIA