Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)UNV NVR301 Security camera system
mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295440 29-Mar-2022 15:31
Hi guys,

 

After some advice here please.

 

When we bought our new house 3 or so years ago, it came with this security camera system pre-installed by the builder.

 

It's a 4-channel unit with POE output to all 4 camera units.

 

I suspect it stopped working after the recent lightning/thunderstorm early last week.

 

There is still connectivity from the router to the unit but all 4 cameras are showing as offline as per the EZView app which I've been using to remote into the camera.

 

Can see the LED of POE ports the cameras are plugged into are not flashing anymore.

 

Is the issue likely to be the POE which has somehow fried/toasted since it cannot be a coincidence that all 4 cameras have all gone offline at the same time? And if so, can it be replaced/repaired?

 

 

 

TIA

 1 | 2
technician14
97 posts

Master Geek


  #2893584 29-Mar-2022 16:12
the cameras might have changed ip addresses

mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893598 29-Mar-2022 16:45
technician14:

 

the cameras might have changed ip addresses

 

 

Thanks.

 

I'd say it's unlikely since it doesn't explain why the LEDs on the POE ports are not lit up/flashing anymore and the main unit doesn't detect any cameras, despite all of them being plugged in.

technician14
97 posts

Master Geek


  #2893636 29-Mar-2022 18:54
you could take one down and plug it in with a short patch lead behind the nvr and see if it lights up and also search again to try to connect



Daynger
291 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893784 29-Mar-2022 21:15
First thing to do is restart it.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2894030 29-Mar-2022 23:08
To be brutally honest its Probably Toast, it would have been a cheap NVR, a few that some clients have had installed the drives failed or the unit it self just fails.

 

Simplest solution is replace the NVR, I recently replaced a UNV with a Milestone server as it was cheap and easy as we just used an old PC they had laying about and installed a 3tb HDD.

 

The 8 channel license is free, and the UNV cameras are mostly ONVIV compatible so they just worked.

 

There are other free programs out there, but we chose milestone as i use it in other applications and we wanted something windows based.

mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894053 30-Mar-2022 08:02
technician14:

 

you could take one down and plug it in with a short patch lead behind the nvr and see if it lights up and also search again to try to connect

 

 

Thanks, I will give that a go

mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894054 30-Mar-2022 08:02
Daynger:

 

First thing to do is restart it.

 

 

I have, several times



mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894056 30-Mar-2022 08:09
sparkz25:

 

To be brutally honest its Probably Toast, it would have been a cheap NVR, a few that some clients have had installed the drives failed or the unit it self just fails.

 

Simplest solution is replace the NVR, I recently replaced a UNV with a Milestone server as it was cheap and easy as we just used an old PC they had laying about and installed a 3tb HDD.

 

The 8 channel license is free, and the UNV cameras are mostly ONVIV compatible so they just worked.

 

There are other free programs out there, but we chose milestone as i use it in other applications and we wanted something windows based.

 

 

Yes, replacing the NVR would be the last resort but it's not completely toast.

 

Connectivity to the NVR from the router and from the app is still working, showing the NVR is online but just the 4 cameras which are plugged into the POE ports on the NVR isn't being detected and showing as offline so I thought it may still be saved by replacing or repairing the POE ports.

nicmair
169 posts

Master Geek


  #2894074 30-Mar-2022 08:57
You'll found attempting to repair the PoE ports to be problematic, as its likely the whole NVR is a single board and the PoE is embedded.  Could be an obvious thing like a blown fuse, but I highly doubt it.  You could take the lid off and look for damage to the board, but then good luck working out what’s blown, and what to replace it with.

 

Sadly I suspect a replacement is on order, so a +1 for the Milestone recommendation.

Daynger
291 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894136 30-Mar-2022 11:14
mrgsm021:

 

Daynger:

 

First thing to do is restart it.

 

 

I have, several times

 

 

 

 

Unplug the cameras from the ports and then restart, it may be something overloading the POE power supply with an issue.

 

Then plug the cameras in one at a time and see if you can get the first going, then the second etc.

mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894573 31-Mar-2022 09:53
Ok, so I've taken apart the NVR and yeah POE ports are fried, so need to look at a new NVR unit. Have tested the cables connected to the cameras, they still seem to be working which is good news so no need to replace the cabling

 

 

 

 

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2894581 31-Mar-2022 10:29
I just threw one of those out the other day, but that def looks poked! time for a new NVR,  build a milestone server!.

dt

dt
1080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894598 31-Mar-2022 11:19
how techy are you? :) 

 

if you want to have a bit of fun you could build a blue iris server and add the deep stack plug in, which will process human / vehicle detection [and animal if that floats ya boat ;)]

 

requires a few hours of effort, I followed 'the hookups' guide on youtube and think its absolutely brilliant. 

 

Also lets you setup main and substreams [if your cameras support it] so you can do 24/7 reordering at lower res to save on disk space then whenever an event is triggered it records at full res. 

 

does require an old PC with a semi decent-ish CPU and a poe switch however but can easily be achieved for $ 300 - 400 with a bit of hunting in the second hand market and a 1 off payment for the blue iris licence. 

 

feel free to pm me if you have any questions :) 

mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894925 31-Mar-2022 19:09
dt:

 

how techy are you? :) 

 

if you want to have a bit of fun you could build a blue iris server and add the deep stack plug in, which will process human / vehicle detection [and animal if that floats ya boat ;)]

 

requires a few hours of effort, I followed 'the hookups' guide on youtube and think its absolutely brilliant. 

 

Also lets you setup main and substreams [if your cameras support it] so you can do 24/7 reordering at lower res to save on disk space then whenever an event is triggered it records at full res. 

 

does require an old PC with a semi decent-ish CPU and a poe switch however but can easily be achieved for $ 300 - 400 with a bit of hunting in the second hand market and a 1 off payment for the blue iris licence. 

 

feel free to pm me if you have any questions :) 

 

 

Hi, I am not at all a techy person, not in terms of computers, servers or software.

 

Probably the easiest option for me is simply to get a replacement NVR and plug the existing cameras into that and set up the app to remote access into the system and be done with it.

 

My requirements are very basic, just a security system we can remotely check from time to time when we are away.

 

We were not even doing any recording of the footage when the system was working before, which just shows how basic our requirements are.

 

Thanks for the suggestion and your offer to answer any questions anyway.

technician14
97 posts

Master Geek


  #2894955 31-Mar-2022 20:29
Things to remember if you change nvr etc the cameras will still have the excisting ip addresses and passwords they currently using from the old nvr like 10.1.1.65 etc untill you default them otherwise use the old passwords etc

 1 | 2
