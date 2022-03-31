This product has just hit mainstream media.

Reception has been "mixed" ...

News.com.au - ‘Ridiculous’: Dyson Zone air purifying headphones roasted

today

Its newest invention is so odd, so “ridiculous”, indeed so ugly, that it’s been held up as a contender for the “worst tech product of 2022”.

One commentator was puzzled how a product which Dyson boasts took six years and 500 prototypes to come to fruition could still look awful.

So bad is the reception that Dyson has been forced to deny it’s all an early April Fool’s Day gag.

The problem with the product is two fold.

One, it’s unclear who needs a device that combines headphones and an air purifier.

But mostly two, with its heavy protruding nose and mouth shield and chunky headphones, the wearer looks like either an extra out of Mad Max or the victim in a Saw type horror movie encased in a medieval torture device.