Dyson Air Purifying Headphones - Overly done April Fools?
gminors

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295472 31-Mar-2022 11:56
Would you believe it? When I first saw it, I thought they had released an early April fools prank. But the video is so well done, with prototypes and machinery and explanations it might be feasible.

Has Dyson gone into the wearables business and created their first set of headphones with air purifying supply? Would this filter viruses in the area?

https://youtu.be/KW0nyPCQbjY

Wakrak
957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2894633 31-Mar-2022 12:06
Bane would be envious. 

gminors

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2894636 31-Mar-2022 12:13
Yeah they say the cover doesn’t touch the face, just hugs is closely. Would be cool to try on haha. I could imagine this being popular in some cities in some areas of the world. Probably not here in New Zealand.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894686 31-Mar-2022 12:26
Would love one for my wife 😬




Sideface
7532 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894689 31-Mar-2022 12:37
This product has just hit mainstream media.

 

Reception has been "mixed" ...

 

News.com.au - ‘Ridiculous’: Dyson Zone air purifying headphones roasted

 

today

 

 

Its newest invention is so odd, so “ridiculous”, indeed so ugly, that it’s been held up as a contender for the “worst tech product of 2022”.

 

One commentator was puzzled how a product which Dyson boasts took six years and 500 prototypes to come to fruition could still look awful.

 

So bad is the reception that Dyson has been forced to deny it’s all an early April Fool’s Day gag.

 

The problem with the product is two fold.

 

One, it’s unclear who needs a device that combines headphones and an air purifier.

 

But mostly two, with its heavy protruding nose and mouth shield and chunky headphones, the wearer looks like either an extra out of Mad Max or the victim in a Saw type horror movie encased in a medieval torture device. 

 




Sideface

gminors

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2894693 31-Mar-2022 12:45
You’d also want the ability to quickly and easily shift the cover out the way for eating or taking a call or talking to someone.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894842 31-Mar-2022 16:11
gminors: You’d also want the ability to quickly and easily shift the cover out the way for eating or taking a call or talking to someone.

 

It would have bluetooth I am guessing.

 

You might be able to take the call in your own little air bubble.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6289 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2894860 31-Mar-2022 17:26
Apple will have to make new version of iOS that will recognise faces wearing this thing - I’m sure they’ll be happy to play ball.




SepticSceptic
1970 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2894989 31-Mar-2022 22:51
Cool it's even got purple propellers on the top.
The warmer it gets, the faster they spin.




Kookoo
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895128 1-Apr-2022 09:46
Reminds me of the local o2o2 startup designs - they've recently rebranded as https://www.ao-air.com/ but with headphones. Not sure what to think of it.




dt

dt
1080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2895160 1-Apr-2022 10:29
Kookoo:

 

Reminds me of the local o2o2 startup designs - they've recently rebranded as https://www.ao-air.com/ but with headphones. Not sure what to think of it.

 

 

My sons classmates father is one of the founders of this company - not my cup of tea but they surprisingly sell quite well 

1101
3040 posts

Uber Geek


  #2895224 1-Apr-2022 11:00
I'd like to see some specs on how well it purifies air , as breathed in by the wearer

Surely to do a good job , it would need to be a tight fitting respirator, rather than blowing a very small volume of purified air in the direction of your nose ?

So, if it cant do a good job of DELIVERING purified air , whats the point ?

cshwone
890 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2895226 1-Apr-2022 11:05
All you need to know:

 

https://www.dyson.co.uk/wearables/dyson-zone-air-purifying-headphones/announcement

 

 

gehenna
7347 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895231 1-Apr-2022 11:07
Pretty compelling use case in manufacturing, mining, other industries where air quality has been traditionally poor foor the workers that have to suffer it.

Bung
4547 posts

Uber Geek


  #2895269 1-Apr-2022 12:21
With Dyson 500 prototypes would be to plan the yearly upgrade path.

Welders and the like already have powered respirator helmets (that aren't cheap) but have much larger filters.

