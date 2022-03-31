Would love one for my wife 😬
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
This product has just hit mainstream media.
Reception has been "mixed" ...
News.com.au - ‘Ridiculous’: Dyson Zone air purifying headphones roasted
today
Its newest invention is so odd, so “ridiculous”, indeed so ugly, that it’s been held up as a contender for the “worst tech product of 2022”.
One commentator was puzzled how a product which Dyson boasts took six years and 500 prototypes to come to fruition could still look awful.
So bad is the reception that Dyson has been forced to deny it’s all an early April Fool’s Day gag.
The problem with the product is two fold.
One, it’s unclear who needs a device that combines headphones and an air purifier.
But mostly two, with its heavy protruding nose and mouth shield and chunky headphones, the wearer looks like either an extra out of Mad Max or the victim in a Saw type horror movie encased in a medieval torture device.
Sideface
gminors: You’d also want the ability to quickly and easily shift the cover out the way for eating or taking a call or talking to someone.
It would have bluetooth I am guessing.
You might be able to take the call in your own little air bubble.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
Apple will have to make new version of iOS that will recognise faces wearing this thing - I’m sure they’ll be happy to play ball.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government
Reminds me of the local o2o2 startup designs - they've recently rebranded as https://www.ao-air.com/ but with headphones. Not sure what to think of it.
Kookoo:
Reminds me of the local o2o2 startup designs - they've recently rebranded as https://www.ao-air.com/ but with headphones. Not sure what to think of it.
My sons classmates father is one of the founders of this company - not my cup of tea but they surprisingly sell quite well
I'd like to see some specs on how well it purifies air , as breathed in by the wearer .
Surely to do a good job , it would need to be a tight fitting respirator, rather than blowing a very small volume of purified air in the direction of your nose ?
So, if it cant do a good job of DELIVERING purified air , whats the point ?
All you need to know:
https://www.dyson.co.uk/wearables/dyson-zone-air-purifying-headphones/announcement
Pretty compelling use case in manufacturing, mining, other industries where air quality has been traditionally poor foor the workers that have to suffer it.