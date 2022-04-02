Looking for an effective but simple and cheap 18650 charger.
There are plenty on Trade Me and other websites but it'd be very helpful if someone could tell me which one has worked for them.
Cheers :-)
sparky1685: Hey, thanks for that. Yep, that one looks okay and the price is certainly right :-)
The Nightcore brand seems to get good raps.
EDIT: Oops, didn't see your post, pih. Thanks for the tip.
I have been using the Nitecore D4 for some time now, its my preferred choice! and i also reccomend
sparky1685: Battery chargers are one thing I wouldn't cheap out on - plenty of fire potential!
I've been happy with the Nitecore one I have, but can't remember the model number right now.
Would something simple like https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/Nitecore-UI1-USB-Charger
do the trick?
sparky, thanks again, that model is ideal for me (I bought two for $14)
Easy to use and plenty of useful features.
Cheers :-)
as noted above, safety is a consideration.
you left out a few requirements... how many slots? 4.2V Li-Ion only or do you need it to do NiMH as well? need support for LiFePO4? 4.35V Li-Ion?
liitokala possibly give you the best bang-for-the-buck. nitecore is good and xtar pretty decent. there's a heck of a lot of nitecore clones, which i'd probably steer clear of.