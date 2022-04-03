I tried this a while ago but got hopelessly bogged down.
I have two temperature sensors, one at ceiling height and one at floor. I want to turn on a ceiling fan when the difference between the 2 sensors exceeds say 5deg.
Any suggestion?
Thanks.
Would you perhaps start by making a template sensor?
This looks like one approach: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/relative-temp-difference/202449
Thanks Matt, that looks like an avenue to follow.
All good, could then maybe attach it to a thermostat card, got me thinking haha.
If you want to totally overthink it like I do, use node red ;)
Standard HA automation's are fairly flexible, but node red is next level (and Im not even scraping the surface)
The link above looks like it will do the trick.
Look at expanding on the conditions that are available for logical comparisons
https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/scripts/conditions/
ITS ALIVE!! ITS ALIVE!! 😁
Thanks for all your help, I have got it running and only destroyed a few more brain cells in the process but have learnt a bit more in the process.
