

Having just moved a bunch of my heating rules from openHAB to home assistant I’ve been playing with things like.

Getting temperature from 1 hour ago.

Comparing temp from 1 hour ago with now to get a trend.

Lessening the the min temperature for a thermostat, or the offset from standard value to standard value - trend. Which essentially turns on the heater early.



Also implemented a customer thermostat that uses profiles. Mainly for a boost profile which will manually turn on the heating system.



Doing this was my first challenge for moving off openhab. Then I can port over other things. I still currently use both. But my heating and lighting are driven from home assistant. I like the much lower memory use and being able to write automations (rules in openHAB speak) via phone



Previously known as psycik



OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors

Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual

Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,