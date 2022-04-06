Hi all, so I have reasonable CCTV system, a mixture of Reolink and Dahua cameras and a XProtect NVR. It runs great, reliable, but the Dahua cameras are old (3mp) and XProtect, being the free version, only has email notifications of movement, and none of the cameras have smart detection (person, car, etc.)
So I am looking at upgrading, ideally to cameras that work with XProtect.
I did consider Unifi (I have other Unifi gear) but the cost is very high compared to other brands. Anyone here have Unifi cameras? Any feedback good or bad?
I was also looking at Relink 8K cameras link this - ONVIF compatible and smart detection, 8MP.
I don't mind notifications from a seperate app. But ideally I want something that works with HomeKit (or HomeBridge) so I have one set of notifications.
Anything I should look at?