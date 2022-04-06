Unifi g4 and g4 pro's have amazing clarity and really good FPS in both day time and night time but their price to performance is off the charts imo - even the biggest unifi fan boys have a tough time forking over that kinda dosh for personal use and then you're also limited to only using them with unifi's NVR and have their limitations and can't be worked around due to their closed eco system.

if you want to spend an hour or so looking at some comparison vids there's a youtube channel called "the hookup" who do very thorough reviews that are incredibly simple to understand [he was a highschool teacher before moving to youtube fulltime] and he makes some very valid price to performance points with a wide range of pro's and con's that can really help you decide on what you do and don't need.. from memory Amcrest don't have the greatest night time performance but are 'acceptable' given their price..

im personally using hik visions colorvu cameras which are pricey but I wanted colour night time recording and I highly rate