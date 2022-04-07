In case someone else finds this info useful, I thought I'd post that I just tried this and it worked. The laptop is a 14" HP that I bought new about 4-5 years back but hadn't used much.

I tried to boot it recently after 18 months of non-use but it would only run on mains power - the battery was totally unresponsive.

As per tips that I found online, I swathed the battery in gladwrap and stuck it a freezer for around 12 hours, then removed it to thaw for another 12 hours.

Put it back in the laptop and it started charging immediately. The laptop now runs on the battery with no problems.

HTH someone :-)