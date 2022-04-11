SearchingAround

I have the 1st generation HRV system installed in my property for many years. A couple of months ago, the LCD display of the wall control panel had problem, i.e. the wiring ribbon connecting its LCD display and its PCB board was broken, making the LCD screen has no information display when the HRV system is working, so can't tell and can't adjust the status of the HRV system. The master and slave units in the roof cavity still work, and switching on and off from the wall control panel can turn on and off the units, just can't see any status information of the system from the wall control panel, apart from the bright blank in the LCD screen. The attach photo shows the wall control panel of the HRV system I have, .

I have been looking for this model of LCD display to buy for a reasonable and affordable price, but I can't find one. If anyone knows where to find the LCD display part for the wall control panel of this HRV system, please let me know. Thank you very much.