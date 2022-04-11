Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for HRV wall control panel LCD display part (for 1st generation HRV system)
SearchingAround

32 posts

Geek


#295642 11-Apr-2022 23:10
I have the 1st generation HRV system installed in my property for many years. A couple of months ago, the LCD display of the wall control panel had problem, i.e. the wiring ribbon connecting its LCD display and its PCB board was broken, making the LCD screen has no information display when the HRV system is working, so can't tell and can't adjust the status of the HRV system. The master and slave units in the roof cavity still work, and switching on and off from the wall control panel can turn on and off the units, just can't see any status information of the system from the wall control panel, apart from the bright blank in the LCD screen. The attach photo shows the wall control panel of the HRV system I have, .

 

I have been looking for this model of LCD display to buy for a reasonable and affordable price, but I can't find one. If anyone knows where to find the LCD display part for the wall control panel of this HRV system, please let me know. Thank you very much.

 

 

Create new topic
SearchingAround

32 posts

Geek


  #2900203 12-Apr-2022 09:50
(update - can't tell the status/settings of the HRV system when adjusting from the wall control panel. The master and slave units in the roof cavity still work well, and switching on and off from the wall control panel can turn on and off the units, can increase/decrease the set temperature inside the house, can run 1 hour fastest speed boost mode, can increase/decrease the fan motors speed via adjusting the set house temperature)

SearchingAround

32 posts

Geek


  #2901758 13-Apr-2022 09:40
(update - the HRV main control system had minor electronic issue due to being used for so many years, and I had already repaired it a while ago, this extends the whole HRV system for more years lifespan to come. BTW now I have a better solution to resolve the LCD issue by myself)

 

 

Handsomedan
4740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2901785 13-Apr-2022 10:17
We had our one updated to the newer LCD panel from the even older panel than what you have there. 

 

Can't remember what it cost, but as with all things HRV it wasn't cheap. They installed it, tested it, made sure everything worked as it should. 




